100 Years Ago
June 7, 1923
The following received high school diplomas at the local high school on Thursday. Earl I. Coper, Richard B. Corcoran, Casper T. Laufenberg, Ellen C. Mooney, Werner M. Noltner, Irene J. Roessler, William A. Schmitz and John H. Tierney.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Cross Plains by a score of 10-0 here Sunday.
95 Years Ago
June 7, 1928
Miss Frances Clemens and John Frederick were united in marriage at St. Michael’s Church in Dane Tuesday morning.
Miss Mabel Cook graduated from St. Elizabeth Hospital School for Nurse Education at Chicago on Thursday, May 24.
John Nesvacil had the misfortune to fracture his wrist the fore part of this week.
Gerald Fitzgibbon will receive his diploma for a physical education course at the LaCrosse State Teachers College on June 8.
Werner Noltner graduated at commencement exercises held at Marquette University Wednesday evening, June 6.
75 Years Ago
June 3, 1948
Mis Agnes Meinholz and Ervin Acker were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church in Ashton on Tuesday, March 25.
Fire of unknown origin caused heavy damage to the Dennis Ziegler building on Main Street Sunday afternoon at about 3 o’clock.
X.F. Weix, 82, president of the Oconomowoc Canning Corp., died at the Oconomowoc hospital Tuesday night.
60 Years Ago
June 4, 1953
The Civic Club baseball team defeated DeForest there Sunday by a score of 5-3.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Schwoegler of Sauk City announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on May 26.
The mercury hit a high of 90 degrees here Saturday, and we are in need of a shower of rain.
60 Years Ago
June 7, 1963
Donald J. Heim has joined Northwestern National Life Insurance Co. as a representative at Waunakee.
The Waunakee High School band received first place in marching at the Music Festival held at Monticello on May 18. The judges rated the band superior all the way.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs James Harris, Waunakee, on Thursday, May 23, at Madison General Hospital.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1973
Mrs. Al Endres and Mrs. Ted Taylor are all smiles as they listen to school children singing their praises in their honor at the close of the school year. They ended their 36 years of combined service as cooks for St. John’s School children.
Bernhard Kaddatz, 65, Dane farmer, died June 4 in a Madison hospital from severe head injuries received about two hours earlier.
American Legion Wm Lansing Post Commander Lowell Braun recently presented the village board with an American Flag for the boardroom at the municipal building.
40 Years Ago
May 26, 1983
The Waunakee High School Class of 1983 will hold its commencement ceremony on May 27 where 157 seniors will graduate. The valedictorian will be Suann Ripp, salutatorian is Deborah Brauch, and class speaker is Brent Nelson.
Members of the Waunakee Teachers Association and the school board reached a tentative agreement on the 1983-84 contract on Tuesday morning after 14 ½ hours of a negotiating.
The Waunakee Warrior baseball team defeated Lodi last week and ended the conference season undefeated. It was Waunakee’s 14th straight win without a defeat, and the first time ever that a Capitol Conference baseball team went through a season undefeated.
30 Years Ago
May 20, 1993
Waunakee Village Board members told residents that Weedstock – a celebration of the virtues of hemp and marijuana – is not likely to be held in this village. However, the state director for the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws is inquiring about using the Village Park for an educational Display.
Jan Tweed, music department coordinator and instrumental instructor at Waunakee Middle School, is retiring after 24 years.
The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to apply for a state grant to develop a Ripp Recreational Area.
James and Mildred Tierney will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 30 at the Hofbrau Haus. James Tierney and Mildred Zeier were married on June 1, 1943, at St. Bernard’s Church, Middleton.
20 Years Ago
May 22, 2003
Three Waunakee businesses will divide $100,000 in building incentives from the village for their new location in the Waunakee business park. The tax incremental funding will go to Waunakee Remodeling, Murphy Insurance and Hellenbrand Glass to relocate.
Local artist Daniel Thompson will show his work at the Waunakee Public LIbrary. Since a recent car accident increased his cerebral palsy symptoms, he has found painting to be therapeutic.
Concordia Lutheran Church is selling its Second Street building with plans to move to a temporary location before constructing a new building.
10 Years Ago
May 23, 2013
The Waunakee school board approved a first draft of a 2013-14 budget that for now leaves the district in the red by $142,633 for its operating costs at the end of the budget cycle.
Rochelle Ripp looks back on her year as Alice in Dairyland, visiting 300 classrooms and educating consumers as she’s talked about Wisconsin-grown food and fiber, and everything the agricultural industry has to offer.
Waunakee EMS, Police and Fire departments extricate drama students in a mock fatal crash to show the dangers of texting and driving and driving under the influence.
Bill Breene, Sam Driscoll and Gordon Faust of Waunakee were among the veterans traveling to Washington, D.C., on the Badger Honor Flight.