101 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1923
Archie A. Braum, 42, Town of Springfield farmer, died at the home of his father in Madison on Saturday.
Wm. Statz of the firm Statz and Doll has retired. His nephew, Anthony Statz, is now a member of the firm which will be known as Doll and Statz.
Miss Mabelle Wittmer and Henry P. Kessenich were married Saturday, Jan. 9.
91 Years Ago
Jan. 12, 1928
Rev. Steven Hueber will open a nine-day mission at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church starting Jan. 20.
Irwin N. Olson has purchased the Rowley Harness Shop building and will take possession on May 1.
Mr. and Mrs. John Ireland announce the birth of a daughter on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
76 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1948
Mrs. Mildred Schwoegler and Robert Mabie were united in marriage in St. Paul’s Chapel, Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 27.
The month of February has five Sundays. This will not occur again until 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Hensen announce the arrival of a son on New Year’s Day at St. Mary’s Hospital.
71 Years Ago
Jan. 8, 1953
The mercury dropped to 9 degrees below zero here Wednesday evening.
Mr. and Ms. Ervin Schwenn are the proud parents of a son born on Dec. 31 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Klein and family moved into their new home at 108 Fifth St. on Wednesday.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 3, 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Adler will observe their silver wedding anniversary on Jan. 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Marquis, Waunakee, became the parents of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 25.
50 Years Ago
Jan. 11, 1973
The Rev. Paul C. Singleton, 72, died Sunday, Jan. 7, in a hospital after a brief illness. He was the pastor of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Dane, from 1954 to 1967.
Daniel Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Thompson, has been named the 1973 Wisconsin Easter Seal Boy.
The Waunakee swim club competed in a triangular meet for the first time Dec. 16. The inexperienced club did fairly well as they scored 294 points.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 30, 1982
Waunakee Elementary School custodian Ken Diericks was given a farewell party. He has been custodian of that school for the past 18 years and is now appointed head custodian for the Waunakee schools.
Karen Greiber was awarded for her paper submitted to the American Production and Inventory Control’s Society’s international research paper competition.
Timothy Miller, son of Rose and Kenneth Miller, recently completed training at the Wisconsin School of Electronics. He is a 1980 graduate of Waunakee High School.
30 Years Ago
Dec. 24, 1992
The Waunakee Village Board has approved the concept of annexing land owned by Don Tierney, as long as the village and Tierney can work out a pre-annexation agreement.
Keri Lee was a selected winner in the VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship Program. Runners up were Dawn Beckwith and Abe Degnan.
Mike Smith, Garrett Motelet, David Doty and David Groesbeck, all members of Den 3, Pack 46, earned an airplane ride by selling several hundred dollars worth of candy at a Cub Scout fundraiser.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 26, 2002
A factory that has stood in Waunakee for close to 80 years will soon be razed. Village officials were scheduling the demolition of the former Stokely Canning Factory and planning for the site to become home to Cannery Row, a 74-unit senior citizen apartment complex.
This edition looks back at the year 2002 as the “year of consultants,” as those consultants studied hiring a new administrator, the North Mendota Parkway and Waunakee’s downtown.
10 Years Ago
Dec. 27, 2012
Winter recreation enthusiasts got a mixed blessing last week when about a foot and a half of snow fell Dec. 20. The daylong storm left perfect sledding, skiing and snowshoe conditions but also treacherous road that kept many people at home.
This edition looks back at 2012 as the year of elections, with primaries, recalls, local elections and a presidential election.
Waunakee Middle School’s TATU (Teens Against Tobacco Use) students perform, including Cassie Fazel and Elliot Perez. Jane Grunow and Hannah Klusendorf directed the show.