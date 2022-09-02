100 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1922
W.R Mathewson, Mazomanie, advertises melons on sale from 5 to 20 cents each or 13 for $1, mixed sizes.
The duck hunting season opened Saturday. Many local hunters came home with the bag limit.
Twenty-five freshmen have enrolled at the high school this year.
President Harding vetoed the soldiers bonus bill Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Roessler celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Tobacco harvesting is just about finished in this vicinity.
95 Years Ago
Sept. 22, 1927
Kenneth Shaw, Roger Kenny Thomas Schmidt, Margaret Klein and Robert Hogan have enrolled at the University of Wisconsin.
Wernor Noltner returned to Marquette University where he is a junior in dental school.
Frank R. McGuire will hold an auction sale of personal property on Thursday, Oct. 6.
George Deans and Sadie Hegley were elected cheerleaders at the high school.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1947
Miss Virginia C. Ziegler and Gerald W. Zander were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church in Ashton Tuesday, Sept. 9.
A farewell party was given in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Everett Blackburn and Art by friends Wednesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Randolph announce the birth of a son at Madison General Hospital on Sept, 14.
70 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1952
Middleton won the Home Talent League championship Sunday when they defeated Rio 4-0.
Math Meffert Jr., 62, well known here, died at a Madison hospital Thursday night after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Linus Ganser, Roxbury, announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, Sept .16.
60 Years Ago
Sept. 13, 1962
Mrs. Carl J. Schmidt, 86, well-known lifelong local and area resident, died at a Madison hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 5, after a long illness.
Mrs. Norbert Ballweg, 53, died suddenly at hier farm home Sunday morning following a heart attack.
Phillip G. Kuehn defeated Wilbur Renk in the primary election in one of the hottest contests ub years.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 21, 1972
H.M. Walters, state-federal statistician with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, reports that Wisconsin crops are abundant this year, but cool, wet weather is slowing maturity and hampering harvests.
The Waunakee Warrior football team traveled to Waterloo last Friday night and put themselves squarely in the middle of the Capitol Conference title chase by drowning the highly regarde Pirates 14-6.
Approximately 50 persons last week attended a community meeting in the Waunakee High School auditorium and discussed at length issues of growth and future land use in Dane County.
40 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1982
The Dane County Historical Society’s newest marker is located on the intersection of Easy Street and Hwy. I, honoring poet Ella Wheeler Wilcox, 1850-1919, who lived in the Town of Westport.
Waunakee residents will vote Tuesday and select candidates for county, state and national offices.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wilke celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary Sept. 9. The Wilkes have four children and nine grandchildren.
The Waunakee Warriors lost to Oregon in football 13-12 Friday in the non-conference season opener.
30 Years Ago
Sept. 3, 1992
As school bells summoned students back to their classrooms this week, enrollment rose by more than 100. First-day enrollment was 1,986, compared to last year’s count of 1,881.
Gov. Tommy Thompson has approved a $368,000 contract to make a series of intermediate to lower-cost improvements to Hwy. 12 from Sauk City to Middleton.
An advertisement appears in this week’s Tribune asking readers to help the victims of Wautoma with a cash donation in a collection box at Waun-A-Clean.
Members of Waunakee’s First Presbyterian Church gathered for worship Sunday at the site of the future new church. Rev. Kirk Morledge led the service.
20 Years Ago
Sept. 5, 2002
An ecumenical service to mark the year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks is set for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at St. John’s Church.
As Waunakee teachers returned to classrooms, the task was compared to climbing Mount Everest. Stacy Allison, the first American woman to climb that mountain, drew the analogy, reminding teachers that it takes courage, teamwork, wisdom and support to climb a mountain and make a difference in a young person’s life.
New stop signs have been put in the intersection of K and Q to prepare drivers for the installation of stop lights this fall.
The Waunakee football team shut out Verona 24-0 in the season opener.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 2012
Waunakee’s plan commission got a first look at a general development plan for Kilkenny Farms Commons, the commercial portion of Don Tierney’s development south of the village along Hwy. Q. It shows a scenario with a mix of grocery stores, medical offices, restaurants and other retail stores.
Local officials joined T. Wall Properties developers last week to break ground on the first 39 of nearly 3,000 housing units planned as part of the Community of Bishop’s Bay development.
Sara Rabideaux and Nick Hellenbrand have opened a Hellenbrand Rabideaux Chiropractic on West Main Street.
Waunakee came home with a 45-48 victory over rival Monona Grove in their first game of the year, but they overcame a 14-0 deficit early on.