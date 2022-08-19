100 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1922
Robert M. LaFollette piled up a lead of over 160,000 votes in the primary election Tuesday. John J. Blaine defeated Morgan for Governor by 100,000 votes.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Sun Prairie on Labor Day 9-5. Lefty Peterson gave up only five hits.
Friday was the hottest day of the year when the mercury registered 93 degrees.
95 Years Ago
Sept. 8, 1927
The headlines read, “Bond Issue Carries by a Majority of 160 Votes.” This, of course, means the village will be bonded for the amount necessary to install a water and sewer system in Waunakee.
Andrew Williamson has purchased the Peter Meyer home and will occupy the same about Oct. 1.
Frank Raemisch’s head of Brown Swiss and Holstein cows topped the Waunakee Testing Assn. for the month of August.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1947
Miss Selma Ann Endres and Vincent Koch were united in marriage in St. Norbert’s Church, Roxbury, on Aug. 19.
M. and Mrs. Edward Endres announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Aug 29.
Joseph Skrum, 14 son of Mr. and Mrs. George Skrum of Dane, was seriously injured when he fell asleep in a corn field and was caught in the corn picking machine.
70 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1952
Robert Wipperfurth purchased full ownership of the Farewell Electric Corp. The store will go under the name of Gambles.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Midthun announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29.
The Legion celebration was a success in spite of the rain and cool weather.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 30, 1962
The Art Sukowatey family motored to St. Agnes Convent, Fond du Lac, on Aug. 15 where they attended the 9 a.m. Mass and profession ceremonies of their daughter, Arlene. She received the name Sister M. Rosine C.S.A.
The local banking institution, Waunakee State Bank, will have completed 60 years of uninterrupted service on Sept, 2.
Richard K. Roeber is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He was formerly assistant manager at Rennebohm’s in Madison and later was a salesman for Squibb for five years. He is the new Waunakee pharmacist.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1972
Pupil enrollment in Waunakee Public Schools is 1475, an increase of 91 percent over the last year’s beginning enrollment.
First Wisconsin Bank retained their league championship by downing T.J. Bev Mart 10-3 to end the softball session for another year.
Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Acker, Rt. 1, Waunakee, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Judith Ann, to Ronald J. Marx, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Marx, Rt. 1, Mazomanie.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 26, 1982
Seven candidates for the state legislature last Thursday presented their views in a political forum at Waunakee High School.
Patricia Wagner and Dennis Ripp were married on Saturday, July 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ashton.
Waunakee’s Home Talent baseball team suffered a 10-9 loss at the hands of Sauk Prairie last Sunday and with it, lost the Northern Division championships of the League’s Northern Section.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 20, 1992
The Waunakee Community School District has 113 more people in the 0-19 age bracket than it had last year. Census figures released by the school administration found 3,383 people ages 19 or younger in the school district, compared to 3,270 last year.
Waunakee’s population continues to climb up, up and away. The latest population estimates from the Department of Administration report that the population has grown from 5,897 to 6,362 in 1992, an increase of 466 or 7.9%.
Pictured in this week’s edition are Nora Bartels, Detty Diericks and Verona Derra dancing the hula during Aloha Day at the Waunakee Senior Center.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 22, 2002
The Waunakee Village board has directed village staff to begin pursuing an expanded tax incremental finance district to include much of the downtown business district.
Bill G. Hellenbrand and Shirley A. Ziegler were married in Friday, July 19, in the Gazebo at Rex’s Innkeeper with a few family members and friends present.
Middleton’s Home Talent baseball team defeated Waunakee 3-2 to end the local nine’s hopes for making it to the final four of the playoffs.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 2012
If numbers form the state continue to hold, Waunakee taxpayers could see a decrease in the school district levy portion of their tax bills. So far, the state has awarded the Waunakee Community School District with just over $1 million in state equalized aid, helping to ease the burden on property taxpayers.
The Wauktoberfest Committee is planning for a bigger event this year, with two tents, a larger dance area, more inflatables and live music.
The Waunakee Rotary Club has installed a pier, benches and a walking area around a facility known as the “stink pond'' that served the formerly canning factory. Today, it is a regional stormwater facility that also serves as a scenic path near the Village Center.