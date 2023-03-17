100 Years Ago
April 12, 1923
Endres Brothers of Springfield Corners has purchased the Frank Hochstein property and will move here May 1.
Four painters from Milwaukee are busy redecorating the interior of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The estimated cost is $3,600.
Charles Farwell’s team of horses exceeded the speed limit Monday when they ran away down Waunakee’s Main Street.
95 Years Ago
April 12, 1928
It was announced that the marriage of Miss Grace Taylor and Gerald Nicholson took place on Dec. 24.
The Ashton Players are presenting a play, “The End of the Lane,” at the parish hall on Tuesday, April 17.
The highway between Waunakee and Springfield will be graveled this summer.
75 Years Ago
April 8, 1948
Leo Kessenich and Michael Simon Jr. were elected village trustees at the election held on Tuesday.
Ray Wood of Sauk City has leased the Corcoran and Wilson Standard Service Station of Main Street.
A loan of $250,0000 for high school construction was approved at a special meeting Monday.
Doc Blake has a birthday coming on April 13. He will be 84 years old.
70 Years Ago
April 9, 1953
Francis Bowles was elected village president by a six-vote margin at the election held Tuesday.
Mrs. M.F. Hogan, 78, died at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
Arnie Betts, publisher of the Lodi Enterprise, will be on the staff of Congressman Glenn Davis at Washington, D.C.
Percy J. Raemisch was reelected president and supervisor at Dane in Tuesday’s election.
60 Years Ago
April 4, 1963
Congratulations are in order for Mr. and Mrs. Wilfed Gilles on the arrival of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, April 2.
Joseph H. Hellenbrand was elected to serve another two years as village president at the spring election held Tuesday.
Frances (Mac) McMillen has purchased the excavating business which consists of trucks and equipment from Francis (Pat) Bowles. He took over the business April 1.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1973
A record snowfall paralyzed the area. By Tuesday morning, over 14 inches had fallen, breaking the previous record for this time of year of 11 inches set in 1921.
Diane Zander, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zander, has been selected as representative from Waunakee High School for the 1972-73 Daughters of the American Revolution Award.
Proud parents of a new son are Mr. and Mrs. John Otto, Waunakee. The son was born Friday, April 6, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
40 Years Ago
March 31, 1983
Waunakee will have to vote on whether to have a 9 p.m. curfew for the carry-out sale of beer.
Joan Karls and James Lord, both of Dane, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. The couple plans a June 4 wedding.
Connie Curran was selected as “Waunakee’s Junior Miss” at the High School Auditorium.
30 Years Ago
March 25, 1993
Darrell Thompson began his duties as the new postmaster of the Waunakee Post Office.
Construction began March 15 on a new corporate facility in Waunakee’s Industrial Park for Medix, Inc., a medical supplies distributor.
Performing in the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s production of Peter Rabbit’s Ballet are the following Waunakee youths: Heidi Hartung, Kendra Nelson, Jessica Turner, Dannielle Schmiding and Ariane Smith.
Winning awards at the boys’ swim team banquet were Mike Eyre, Bob Endres and Bryan Vogt.
Two Waunakee school board members face challenges in the April 1 election. Ronald Spahn is running for the Town of Vienna seat currently held by Lori Lee, and Peggy Hill-Breunig faces Maureen Van Dinter for the seat representing the Town of Westport and City of Madison.
The Village of Waunakee has received the first installment of a newly implemented tax on hotel rooms. After adopting an ordinance to impose a 5% tax in October, Waunakee received $4,967 for the first quarter.
10 Years Ago
March 28, 2013
Business groups and the Dane County Board are doing what they can to maintain a two-lane Main Street in Waunakee after the Department of Transportation announced it planned to construct it as a four-lane road with no street parking.
Jade Roth, the winner of the Waunakee Middle School bee, is studying for the state National Geographic Society Geography Bee.
Midwest Performing Arts dance team performed a Concert for a Cause March 10 with proceeds benefiting the Waunakee Food for Kidz campaign.