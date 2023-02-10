100 Years Ago
March 8, 1923
The fire department extinguished a fire at the T.W. Baker farm residences occupied by Jacob Kessenich Sunday night.
William Schmidt has purchased the ice cream and soft drink business from P.W. Simon.
Joe Kessenich and family are now occupying the Delaney Farm. Anton Zeigler and family have moved to a farm in Mt. Vernon.
Rev. Michael Weyer, pastor of St. Martin’s congregation in Martinsville for 27 years has been transferred to St. Mary’s Church in Milwaukee.
95 Years Ago
March 8, 1928
The Peter Ripp farm residence one mile west of Dane burned to the ground Tuesday morning.
The Farmers State Bank has installed new fixtures, inlaid linoleum and a new Burroughs bookkeeping machine.
Postmaster A.F. Adler announces that effective April 1, Rural Route 2 will be consolidated. Part of the route will be put into Route 1 and part into Route 3.
75 Years Ago
March 4, 1948
We had 7 inches of snow March 2 with 35-mile-an-hour winds, and motorists were stranded almost everywhere.
Leo Kessenich reported the first robin in his backyard Friday morning, and Dick Taylor saw one Saturday morning.
Forty Hours Devotion will be held in St. John’s Church on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 5, 6 and 7.
70 Years Ago
March 5, 1953
March started as usual with high winds, and on Tuesday, we got 4 inches of snow.
The Rosebowlers basketball team, consisting of U.W. football players, will play the Civic Club here March 8.
Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Schultz announce the birth of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Feb. 25.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 28, 1963
Waunakee’s High School Warriors downed Cambridge in the Sub-District Basketball Tournament played at Waunakee Tuesday night by a score of 58-53.
Wayne Paul Greiber, 3-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Greiber, passed away at a Madison hospital early Monday morning.
Our winter weather is hanging around in more ways than one. We had some very cold weather this past week, with temperatures going down to 15 degrees below zero.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1973
Steven Bernards, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bernards, will be awarded scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Scout Award, tonight.
The newly organized Rotary Club of Waunakee held its charter night Monday, Feb. 26, at the Lake Windsor Country Club.
Mrs. Lillian Koltes and her son, James, returned late Tuesday from a 10-day holiday in Spain and Morocco.
The Montessori School at St. Mary of the Lake — Westport is celebrating its fifth anniversary.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 24, 1983
Approximately 40 residents of Dormal Heights subdivision will get a new address. The switch would be due to renumbering of homes.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks has announced that Sharon L. Anderson, clerk of the Town of Westport, has been awarded the designation of certified municipal clerk.
Sherry Lea Moll and Dr. Michael Schwartz are engaged to be married.
30 Years Ago
Feb. 18, 1993
The Waunakee forensics team finished first in a field of 27 teams at the Lodi Forensics Invitational Feb. 13.
Bishop Sharon Zimmerman Radar, Wisconsin’s new United Methodist Bishop, will preach at the newest United Methodist Church in Wisconsin, Waunakee’s Crossroads United Methodist Church, on March 14.
The Crosstown African Violet Club has donated to the Waunakee Public Library a subscription to the National African Violet magazine. The publication will be received monthly.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 20, 2003
Waunakee voters rejected a $37 million school referendum that included a new high school.
Waunakee village officials plan to survey residents to learn what services they would like to see in a senior/community center — and how much they’re willing to pay for them.
Schumacher Farm Farm Park staff are in the initial stages of raising funds to include a living history museum and a visitor’s center in a barn to be moved to the site.
Derek Frye and Taylor Madigan advanced to WIAA wrestling sectionals during the regional competition at Waunakee High School.
10 Years Ago
Feb. 21, 2013
The River Road area could be home to a vineyard and winery overlooking the Yahara watershed if a plan before the Westport and Waunakee plan commission is approved.
All of the columns that Betty Barbian wrote for the Waunakee Tribune between 1964 and 1977 have been published in a book. With help from her son John Barbian, the “Through the Kitchen Door” columns have been collected and bound in an edition.
Shown is Preston Ernst at 106 pounds capturing the sectional wrestling title during the meet in Middleton. Ernst will represent Waunakee in the WIAA state tournament.