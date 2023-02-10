A LOOK BACK...

Waunakee Rotary Club President Jack Prince accepts the new local organization certificate from Marshall Wright, Columbus, Wisconsin, governor of Rotary District 625. The newly organized Rotary Club of Waunakee held its charter night Monday, Feb. 26, 1973, at the Lake Windsor Country Club. Twenty-three Waunakee charter members and nearly 200 guests from throughout the state attended the banquet.

 Tribune File photo

100 Years Ago

March 8, 1923