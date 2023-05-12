100 Years Ago
May 31, 1923
The citizens of DeForest voted to increase the cost of the new high school from $50,000 to $100,000.
Mr. and Mrs. William Fleiner announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, May 27.
Tony Miller has started drilling the well on land purchased for the new canning factory.
Miss Emma Schmitt and John Siimon were united in marriage in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Tuesday.
95 Years Ago
May 26, 1928
Joseph Bernards is valedictorian and Sadie Hegley is salutatorian of the graduating class at Waunakee High School.
Miss Elizabeth Maly is employed at the James R. Garver home in Madison.
Miss Charlotte Lamboley was surprised Friday evening by friends on the occasion of her 14th birthday anniversary.
75 Years Ago
May 26, 1938
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Springfield here Sunday by a score of 14-1. Pat Bowles had a perfect day at the plate with 3 for 3.
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Bowles are occupying the upper flat of the Sylvia Keichinger home.
The Senior Class Play, “He Had a Past,” presented Friday night, was well attended.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Phippen announce the birth of a daughter born Friday, May 20.
65 Years Ago
May 27, 1948
Miss Shirley Ann Reis and Edward Murphy were united in marriage in St. John’s Church on May 20.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Ripp announce the birth of a son born on May 21 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Triangle Restaurant was open for business on Saturday.
70 Years Ago
May 28, 1953
Tony Graupp and a crew of painters from Milwaukee have started redecorating the interior of St. John’s Church.
The Civic Club Indians baseball team defeated Arlington Thursday evening by a score of 5-4.
Mr. and Mrs. Adam Kohlman are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on May 21.
The historic old Town of Springfield Hall has been sold to Joe Kalscheur, who will move the building to his family farm.
60 Years Ago
May 23, 1963
Miss Sharon Watzke and Ronald Acker were valedictorian and salutatorian at commencement exercises held at the Waunakee High School on Tuesday, May 28.
Miller’s Foodliner this week is advertising U.S. choice center-cut chuck roast at 35 cents per pound.
The Waunakee Warriors High School baseball team this week defeated Verona 9-4. Keith Krinke hurled the first six innings with Jerry Kopp taking over the seventh.
Principal Dick Trotta announced the appointment of Mr. Henry Wallace to the position of Guidance Counselor at Waunakee High School.
50 Years Ago
May 31, 1973
Construction began on the $675,000 Waunakee Manor Nursing Home.
Laverne M. Endres, 55, a member of the Waunakee School board for 24 years and its president for the past six years, died suddenly Tuesday afternoon, May 29, at a Madison hospital.
Dr. Gordon R. Meffert, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Meffert, Waunakee, received the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery on May 20.
The Waunakee Jaycees and Jaycettes awarded the Exhausted Chick Award and Honorary Life membership to Sally Schwartz at their annual joint banquet held Tuesday, May 8.
The Waunakee Warriors baseball team lost 7-3 to Madison East High School at Warner Park in a WIAA tournament baseball game Tuesday.
40 Years Ago
May 19, 1983
Waunakee school district residents will get to vote on two referendum plans for new construction at the elementary and junior high schools and improvements at the athletic fields behind the schools.
The Waunakee Village Board has chosen the Potter Design Group, Inc., of Madison, to design a new public building for a Waunakee Public Library.
Larry E. Wilson, Waunakee, will receive an award at Madison Area Technical College. A marketing instructor at MATC for 17 years, he will receive a Distinguished Teaching Award.
30 Years Ago
May 13, 1993
This year’s prom royalty were Zach Wagner and Tina Karls.
A last-minute state requirement of more doors on the new high school construction added more than $37,000 to the cost.
Dan Arnold and several high school students are operating Dan ‘N Daughters Sports Card Shop on Klein Drive.
Jennifer Lyons and Bonita Ripp, both students at UW-Eau Claire, participated in the school’s Renaissance Debate May 12.
20 Years Ago
May 15, 2003
Pending approvals from the Waunakee Village Board and Plan Commission, business owners in this community may soon be eligible for facade improvement grants.
The Stokely Canning Factory demolition neared completion as the walls came down.
Kevin and Anne Marie Wilde will bring their history projects to College Park, Maryland, for National History Day. Their father is Kim Wilde, village administrator.
10 Years Ago
May 16, 2013
A fatal crash at the intersection of Hwy. 113 and 19 underscored the need for safety improvements at the intersection, and the Department of Transportation now says a safety evaluation is underway.
New owners have taken over RB’s Printing. Chris and Lynn Kenney will operate Minute Man Press there after purchasing the business from Ron and Lynette Byrnes.
The Waunakee school board heard open enrollment numbers from administrators at their meeting Monday. Eighty-nine new students will attend the Waunakee Community School District from other districts for the 2013-14 year, and the district could see 32 students head off to other schools.