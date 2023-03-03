100 Years Ago
March 29, 1923
Earl Cooper took first place in the oratorical and Edith Rathbun first in the declamatory in the contest held at Riphahn’s Hall Thursday night.
The fire department answered a call to the John Schmitz residence to extinguish a chimney fire on Sunday.
Walter Hohlstein has purchased the William Fell residence and William Fell has purchased the Shillinger place on Second Street.
Postmaster M.F. Adler has received word from the Postmaster General that William C. Hart has been appointed carrier on Route 1.
95 Years Ago
March 29, 1928
Matthias Wipperfurrh, 81, was found dead at his home Saturday by neighbors. He had fallen down the cellar stairs.
L. E. Williams will sell a carload of Western horses at the M.. Schmitz barn here on Saturday.
The State of Wisconsin has an acute seed corn shortage this year. The germination is very low.
Ray J. Dean has started delivering cream, buttermilk, butter and cottage cheese every night after school. He gets the dairy products at the Waunakee Milk Products Co.
75 Years Ago
March 25, 1948
Mrr. and Mrs. Anthony Laufenberg will move to the upper flat of the Casper Klein farm house and will work the land.
Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Adler announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, March 20, on the father’s birthday.
A special high school meeting will be held April 5 to authorize the board to borrow $250,000 for the new building.
70 Years Ago
March 26, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Meier are the proud parents of a son born on Saturday, March 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Kenneth Taylor received an honorable discharge from the Army and returned home from Korea.
Casper Klein observed his 60th birthday on Sunday, March 22.
60 Years Ago
March 21, 1963
Mrs. Allen R. Burr, 67, well-known resident in Waunakee, died in Sacred Hearts Hospital in Havre Montana, Monday night March 18.
The Waunakee American Legion Post is sponsoring the fourth annual “Night of Harmony” Sunday, March 24, at 8 p.m. in the high school gym.
A basketball game between the high school faculty and the town businesses will be played in the high school gym on March 26 at 8 p.m. A preliminary game between two of the Midget All-Star teams will be played starting at 6:45 p.m.
50 Years Ago
March 29, 1973
Vying for village trustee positions are Marvin Anderson, Sterling Baltzell, Jane Gilbertson, Ann Helt and Thayne Martin.
School board hopefuls include Vincent Endres, Philip Hoxie, Howard Mazanet and Carole Lyons.
Mr. and Ms. Lavern Kuehn returned home last Wednesday from a seven-day trip to Spain.
40 Years Ago
March 17, 1983
Oscar Mayer Food Corp. is negotiating with a second prospective buyer of its research laboratory in Waunakee, Scientific Protein labs. They are negotiating selling it to A.H. Robbins Co. of Richmond, Virginia.
Dan Dugan, who plays the “World’s Largest Leprechaun” annually on March 17, is featured in this week’s edition.
Bill Von Rutenberg is managing the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant and saloon, formerly Hanson’s Tavern, on Westport Road.
30 Years Ago
March 11, 1993
The Westport Town Board should learn at its March 16 meeting whether it has a basis to oppose the annexation by the Village of Waunakee of approximately 100 acres owned by Don Tierney.
High school staffers were swamped with inquiries for tickets to the girls’ state basketball tournament. Waunakee would meet Brown Deer in the Division 2 semi-final game.
The winner of the Middle School spelling bee was Kelly Smith, who spelled “institution” and “attendance” correctly to take first-place honors. Will Reisgies was the runner up.
20 Years Ago
March 13, 2003
Just after signing a letter of intent to play soccer at Ferris State University in Michigan, Waunakee High School senior Carla Gilbertson learned that she was a Kohl Foundation Excellence Scholarship recipient.
The Waunakee school district’s search for a new superintendent stalled when members voted unanimously not to extend an offer to any of the candidates.
Jessi Gehrmann and Kelly Poster competed in the WIAA Division 2 State gymnastics competition. Gerhmann placed 24th in floor exercise and Poster earned a 23rd place spot.
10 Years Ago
March 14, 2013
As anticipated, Waunakee’s Board of Education approved planning consultant Mark Roffers’ draft proposal to address the district’s impending growth and already constraining buildings. The board voted unanimously to move forward with Roffers’ plan and have him help the district through Phase 2 of the process — narrowing the 8 options for addressing growth down to eventually one chosen path.
Sharon Welch and Melissa Stewart are among 287 graduating seniors who will receive $1,000 Kohl Scholarships. Welch is a senior at Madison Country Day School and Stewart attends Waunakee High School.
Joe Meeker, a 2010 Waunakee High School graduate, returned to the Performing Arts Center with the singing group, the Mad Hatters