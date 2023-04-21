A LOOK BACK...
Buy Now

Waunakee Rotarians pose for a picture after a “donkey basketball” game at Waunakee High School. In front, from left, are Stan Carbough, Don Miller and Connie Blau, and in back are Marv Berg, Bernard Kennedy, Russ Wipperfurth, Ted Pertzborn and Marv Ripp. The Waunakee Rotary Club is marking its 50th year. 1975.

 Courtesy of Connie Blau

100 Years Ago

April 26, 1923