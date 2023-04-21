100 Years Ago
April 26, 1923
Mr. and Mrs. James Hurst celebrated their 54h wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Bank has installed a new burglar alarm system at the bank.
Thursday was the warmest April 19 since 1896 when the thermometer registered 77 degrees.
Gus Taylor has purchased the Clemens property consisting of two lots and blacksmith shop on Main Street.
95 Years Ago
April 26, 1928
The following births were listed in this issue: Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Barman, son, April 15; Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schoepp, daughter, April 15; Mr. and Mrs. John F. Kalscheur, daughter, April 11.
The John Nesvacil family has moved from Mazomanie and now occupy the rooms over the plumbing shop.
The senior class at the high school will hold a candy sale and drawing at the village hall Tuesday, May 1.
75 Years Ago
April 25, 1948
Bill Miller is erecting a two story building on the west side of his tavern and the restaurant building on Main Street.
A.J. Rosenberg is constructing a 24-foot, one story addition to the rear of his store on Main Street.
A public hearing on petitions affecting the Waunakee and Middleton school districts will be held at Middleton on April 29.
70 Years Ago
May 9, 1953
Herbert Dermody, 39, was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving crashed into a C&N.W. freight train at the crossing on the outskirts of Waunakee on Hwy. 113.
Miss Rose Mary Barman and Victor J. Statz were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Endres are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 13.
60 Years Ago
April 18, 1963
Peter Richard Adler, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Adler, Madison, died at a Madison hospital early Tuesday morning.
Donald C. Ballweg, son of Norbert A. Ballweg of rural Waunakee, was advanced to the technicians phase of his training at the Wisconsin School of Electronics at Madison this week.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Heimbecker of Dane have announced the arrival of daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, April 14.
Leonard Maier has purchased the Diederich market building Main Street, and the structure will be completely remodeled. Michael Simon and crew are doing the work.
The Waunakee High School Track team, coached by Dan Teetzen, won its first meet in the history of the school on Thursday, April 11. The Warriors scored 69 ½ points, with Prairie du Sac getting 46 and Black Earth 12.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1973
Winners of the local spelling bee were Cheryl Green, Waunakee Elementary School; Darlene Endres, St. John’s School; Earl Gunsolus, Waunakee Junior High School; Jayne Buhler, St. Mary of the Lake School.
Peace Lutheran Church has set the dates for its Capital Fund Appeal to be able to proceed with plans for a building this year.
On April 14, Miss Marlene Fassbender became the bride of Ronald E. Williamson at Sacred heart Church in Sun Prairie.
40 Years Ago
April 14, 1983
A historic inventory of Waunakee has been published by the University of Wisconsin Extension. The 45-page booklet features a history of the village, including a timeline with national and state events listed beside the major Waunakee events of the same era.
Susan B. Endres and Richard C. Plendl were married Saturday, March 12, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mazomanie. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. Donald Endres and Mr. and Mrs. William Plendl.
Harold Rupp has declined the office of Vienna Town Board. He won by write-in votes.
30 Years Ago
April 22, 1993
The Waunakee Village Board and parks committee has voted to waive the annual rental fee for the WaunaFest committee. The normal charge for renting the parks and their ball diamonds for three days is $1,575.
Reconstruction of Hwy. 19 from Waunakee to Hwy. 12 is expected to start Monday, April 26.
After concluding that two members of the Westport plan commission had been illegally appointed, chairman Mike Doyle fired all six then rehired them immediately.
Marv and Vera Statz will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on May 2.
The Warrior girls’ golf team took second place, edging out Edgewood by a stroke at the Viking-Spartan Invitational.
20 Years Ago
April 24, 2003
Members of this year’s prom court include Erin Hirsch, Anne Towers, Michael Ingalls, Amanda Barbian, Tricia Kennedy, Kristina Hefty, Jill Reible, Katie Daleo, Ashley Feldbruegge, Patrick Benish, Peter Nash, Bryan Meyer, Chris Alfson, Jeff Simon, Frank Aguilar and Josh Romano.
Waunakee students Ashley Hubbard and Renee Keen appear in Madison Family Theater’s production of “The Magic Nephew” at the Isthmus Playhouse.
10 Years Ago
April 25, 2013
Maggie Heinemann and Jack Cordell were crowned Queen and King at the Waunakee High School Junior Prom April 20.
Piggly Wiggly’s remodel of the produce section is intended to create space for healthier fresh vegetables and fruit.
Waunakee runners Julie Fulton, Tom Dorn and John Cherf had crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon when bombs went off. Fortunately, the were far away from the explosions and unhurt.