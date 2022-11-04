100 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1922
Willam Ellen of Baraboo has purchased the old Farmers Hotel from the Tierney Estate. The building will be razed and the lumber used to build a cottage and residence.
Walter E. Clarke, brother of Harry Clarke, has been elected to the Assembly in the state of Montana.
Mr. and Mrs. Julius Diederich announce the birth of a daughter at their home on Monday, Nov. 20.
95 Years Ago
Nov. 24, 1927
Rev. G.A. Haeusler, pastor of St. Michael’s Church, Dane, has been transferred to Sacred Hearts parish of Sun Prairie.
Clarence Wilke shot a gray fox Sunday in the Ole Daley woods while hunting rabbits.
The Young Ladies, the Sisters and the children will hold a bazaar at St. John’s Church Hall on Dec. 8.
85 Years Ago
Nov. 19, 1947
We had a nice blanket of snow Friday night and Saturday morning. The kiddies were busy making snowmen and forts.
Mr. and Mrs. George Ellickson announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 13.
The Civic Club basketball team defeated the National Guard team here Sunday 56-36.
Seventy Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1952
A much welcomed rain fell here on Sunday and Monday, totaling a much needed two inches.
Mr. and Mrs. F.C. Raemisch will observe their 50th anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 23.
Herman Adler was high man in the Waunakee bowling league last week when he bowled for a total of 611 pins.
60 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 1962
Gary Adler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Adler, has been elected captain of the 1963 Waunakee Warriors football squad.
The fine weather still holds out, and the longer the better. It will sure help make the winter shorter. Farmers are having every opportunity to get their fall work done this year. Plowing is rather tough due to dry weather this fall.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1972
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Lupinek and their 3-year-old son, Daniel, were saved by two Waunakee Waunakee High School students and several Waunakee men as a fire and smoke swept through their rented house on Fish Street last Friday morning.
Miss Mary Schmidtke, 68, Dane, died Saturday, Nov. 18, in a Madison hospital after a long illness.
40 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1982
A citizen’s committee recommends that the school board not add any sports to its extracurricular program in the near future. There had been talk of adding soccer and tennis, but the committee recommends improving existing programs.
Waunakee resident Bob Niesen recently ran the New York City Marathon 26.2-mile course.
The Waunakee Fire Department spent more than four hours fighting a fire in a silo on a farm south of the village Nov. 2. Three persons at the scene of the Robert Kippley farm on Hwy. K became ill from gas emitted from the silo.
30 Years Ago
Nov. 5, 1992
Voters in the Waunakee area pretty much represented the national trends at the presidential level in Tuesday’s election, favoring Democrat Bill Clinton’s successful effort to oust Republican George Bush.
Officials at Dane County have agreed to postpone action on a request to expand a quarry at the north edge of Waunakee until officials of Waunakee and Westport can hold a public hearing.
Jenna Miller, daughter of Dale and Renee Miller, was honored at St. John’s Catholic School Oct. 28 for being the top fundraiser.
20 Years Ago
Nov. 7, 2002
The Waunakee school district’s next referendum will be on Feb. 28, though nobody knows yet what will be on the ballot.
Tony and Mindy Iljazi have opened a new restaurant, Spring Garden, in the Village Mall on Century Avenue.
Waunakee-area voters went for the victorious candidates, including Attorney General James Doyle, who ousted Gov. Scott McCallum.
10 Years Ago
Oct. 25, 2012
Village of Waunakee officials Monday took the first step in extending the life of the Arboretum Office Park Tax Incremental Finance district in part to cover the costs of the under-performing Main Street TIF district.
Chris Kottke was one of 13 Waunakee students who traveled on a prehistoric dig over the summer in Kansas, where he unearthed the remnants of a mosasaur, a prehistoric marine animal from the late-Cretaceous period.
Shown are Democrat Mark Pocan and Republican Chad Lee in a forum as they run to represent the area in the 2nd Congressional District. The seat is currently held by a Democrat, Tammy Baldwin.