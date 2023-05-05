100 Years Ago
May 24, 1923
Contracts for the construction of the canning factory will be let soon. At present, it is planned to pack the 1924 crop of peas.
The Waunakee baseball team shut out Oregon Sunday 4-0. Zip Strinze was on the mount for the locals.
Lodi was hit hard by a tornado which struck about 2:30 Saturday afternoon. Several thousand dollars of damage was caused in the village.
Walter Hohlstein is remodeling the residence he recently purchased from William Fell.
95 Years Ago
May 24, 1928
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Buhler, Town of Westport, announce the birth of a son on Thursday, May 10.
The Waunakee Men’s Club voted to hold a July 4 celebration this year.
Excavations for the Walter Holstein and A.F. Roessler homes are completed and the pouring of concrete for the foundations has been started.
75 Years Ago
May 20
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Barbian are the parents of a son born on May 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Helen Kelbel and Robert J. Purcell were married in St. Raphael’s Cathedral on May 8.
It has finally cleared up after a spell of cold, wet weather. Farmers are busy planting corn.
70 Years Ago
May 21, 1953
Mr. and Mrs. James Kaltenberg are the proud parents of a son born Thursday, May 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Miss Evelyn Krakow and Gilbert Kessenich were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on May 9.
Cpl. Herbert Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Miller, arrived home from Korea Friday afternoon.
60 Years Ago
May 16, 1963
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Westport there Sunday by a score of 9-8 on a cold and uncomfortable day for baseball.
Waunakee High School’s delegate to the state Future Farmers of America convention at Green Lake was Henry Laufenberg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Laufenberg.
Joseph Statz, 61, of Middleton, died Sunday in a Madison hospital after a sudden heart attack.
Waunakee High School received a strong second place in the Triangular Track meet in which Lodi emerged victorious and Prairie du Sac trailed the field.
50 Years Ago
May 24, 1973
The funeral for Mathias Esser, 65, Dane, who died Friday May 18, was held Monday in Madison. He was born in Dane and was a lifelong area resident.
Mrs. Richard Pollack has been named Mother of the Year by the Greater Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Winner of the Richard Trotta Trophy was senior Mike Ziemet.
Vicki Swanson will be valedictorian and Dean Kuehn salutatorian at this year’s commencement exercises.
40 Years Ago
May 19, 1983
Students of St. John’s School and Waunakee Elementary School combined their talents and held a book parade Monday afternoon. The students dressed in costumes depicting characters in books they read.
The Westport Town Board last week approved a proposal to set up a recycling service to be located in the town hall.
Tracy Ripp, daughter of Jim and Donna Ripp, was the first recipient of the $200 Muriel Stormer Scholarship for Health given at the Dane County Extension Homemakers Banquet last Thursday.
Mike Stewart and Kelly Ripp were chosen as King and Queen at the Waunakee High School junior prom held last Saturday night.
30 Years Ago
April 29, 1993
Several Waunakee community members were honored by service clubs at the Community Awards Banquet sponsored by the Lions Club. They are Ann and Jeff Meffert, Rebecca Thousand, Don Jarvis, Jack Reed, Rex Endrres, George Wendt, Kathy Jordan and Gerry Palmer.
The Waunakee Women’s Club, which has been meeting since 1909, will disband after the May meeting.
Katie Kennedy of Waunakee is one of 43 students in Wisconsin to receive a Jackson Foundation Scholarship. The scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence for students pursuing a career in a health field.
20 Years Ago
May 8, 2003
Business owner Gerry Palmer, a former member of the Waunakee school board, has been named to fill the vacancy on the board left by Mark Weller’s resignation.
Kelly Clemens and Paul Simon have rebuilt the shelves for the Waunakee Ecumenical Food Pantry at St. John’s School.
More than 120 members of St. John’s Church are planning a fundraiser for a major expansion of the church.
10 Years Ago
May 9, 2013
Village officials helped break ground on First Choice Dental, the second business to build in the Kilkenny Farms subdivision.
Shown are Toni Statz and family gathered in recent memory of Ronald Statz during Purple Stride Day, when the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s 2,000 participants raised $220,000 to support patients and create hope.
Chickens have returned to Schumacher Farm County Park, where volunteers are looking after them.