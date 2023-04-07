100 Years Ago
May 10, 1923
Clark W. Cook, 68, died at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday afternoon after a long illness.
Miss Anna Keller and John I Koch were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Thursday morning.
The new grade school was dedicated last Thursday evening. A fine program was arranged by Miss Bortz and Miss Junge, the teachers.
95 Years Ago
May 10, 1928
Leo Kessenich celebrated his 19th birthday anniversary last Monday.
The following births were announced in this issue: Mr. and Mrs. Frank Hellenbrand, son, May 7; Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Weber, son, May 3; Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hellenbrand, son May 7; Mr. and Mrs. P.W. Lappley, daughter, May 8; Mr. and Mrs. John Clemens, daughter, April 28; Mr and Mrs. Walter Bernards, daughter, April 27; Mr. and Mrs. John W. Hellenbrand, son, April 26; Mr. and Mrs. Matt Maier, son, April 25.
70 Years Ago
May 7, 1953
Miss Judith Wipperfurth and William Fleiner were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on April 25.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kaltenberg, DeForest, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, April 4.
Miss Sally Loehr and Richard Diederich were united in marriage in St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Madison, on April 6.
60 Years Ago
May 2, 1963
Sharon Watzke and Ron Acker have been named high school valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, Mr. Trotta announced today.
The high school Warriors baseball team defeated Prairie du Sac 4-2 April 24.
Mr. and Mrs. Stan Kuehn, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, April 28.
50 Years Ago
May 10, 1973
The Innkeeper, Waunakee’s new supper club, opened officially on Monday of this week.
Richard Raemisch, a senior at Waunakee High School, was recently notified that he is to be featured in the Seventh Annual Edition of Who’s Who Among High School students.
40 Years Ago
April 28, 1983
Brad and Susan Madigan, Dane, are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born on April 21 at Madison General Hospital.
Dale Miller was recently named the 1983 winner of the 1983 DeKalb Agriculture Accomplishment Award.
Waunakee Warrior pitcher Ted Stoll struck out 17 batters for a 2-1 victory over Lodi Monday.
30 Years Ago
April 8, 1993
The Waunakee Village Board discussed the prospects of adopting an ordinance designed to protect historic properties at their regular meeting April 5.
In the Waunakee Village Board race, Maureen O’Malley narrowly outpaced challenger Tom Marx to maintain her position as village president.
The Tribune talked to three former students of the Crossing School, which was east of Waunakee at the intersection of Hwys. 19 and I. Esther Hellingson Nordness, Russell Hart and Marcella Pendall all remember good times at the one-room school.
Annette Aeschbach of Dane is the recipient of a $300 Wisconsin Bowhunters Association Scholarship from the College of Natural Resources at UW-Stevens Point.
20 Years Ago
April 10, 2003
Two women from Waunakee were killed in a car crash Monday morning during a heavy spring snowstorm. Hazel Roudebush, 92, and her passenger, Anne Keegan, 86, both of Waunakee, died in the accident at Hwy. 19 and River Road.
Several members of the Waunakee EMS were recently licensed to be IV technicians.
Shown is Lt. Col John Gaedke thanking the Waunakee Middle School eighth-grade Cre-8-tors for personal hygiene items they had collected and sent to troops in Iraq. Eighth graders pictured are Grace Shellinger, Tom Olson, Brent Aussprung, Lindsay Ripp, Donny Kaltenberg and LeAnne Miller.
10 Years Ago
April 11, 2013
Waunakee’s Central Business District committee has recommended an option for the Main Street reconstruction that preserves on-street parking, a pedestrian bump out at South Street and left turn movements at South and Baker streets.
Guests to Waunakee schools will have one more layer of security greeting them as they enter. The Waunakee school board voted to spend $40,000 on cameras with buzzer and intercom systems, allowing all schools to have controlled front-door access.
Shown is Susan Gardner hosting a grand opening at her Art Party Place, which offers classes, camps and programs for all ages at Arboretum Drive.