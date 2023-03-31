Waunakee's Early Files

100 Years Ago
April 19, 1923
Mr. and Mrs. George Karls announce the birth of a daughter born on Friday, April 13.
Allen R. Burr and Miss Norma Meyer were united in marriage at Oconomowoc on April 18.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey McChesney announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, April 14.
95 Years Ago
April 19, 1928
Mrs. Rose Watzke and Herman Kessenich were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Saturday, April 14.
The Misses Bernice Stehr and Delphine Roessler bowled in the Madison tournament and took ninth place.
Andrew Ruttger was hit by a car while crossing Main Street. He received a large gash on his head.
75 Years Ago
April 15, 1948
A day of recollection for the men of St. John’s parish was sponsored by the Holy Name Society on Sunday.
Miss Margaret Kuestner, 86, died Friday afternoon at the home of her son, Edwin, after a short illness.
Maurice J. Lockwood, 49 of West Allis, formerly of Dane, died at his home there Saturday, April 10.
70 Years Ago
April 16, 1953
Miss Anne Belle Kalscheur and Herbert Bower were united in marriage here Tuesday of last week.
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Rist announce the birth of a daughter on Saturday, April 11, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rosenstreter are the proud parents of a son born April 7 at Wisconsin General Hospital.
60 Years Ago
April 11, 1963
Michael Gerard Gilles, 6-day-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Gilles, died at a Madison hospital on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zander are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, April 3.
Walter J. Collins, 70, retired farmer from Dane, died early Monday morning at a Madison hospital after a long illness.
50 Years Ago
April 19, 1973
Mrs. Lena Dohm, 86, a Waunakee resident for the past seven years, died Thursday, April 12, after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. V.J. McCarthy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
The funeral for Miss Lucille Welsh, 83, a resident of the Dane County Home, Verona, formerly of Westport, who died April 11, was held at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church.
40 Years Ago
April 7, 1983
Famed jazz musician Ben Sidran performed for local students as part of a special project called “Country Jam.”
Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Helt of Dane will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on April 17.
Richard and Bonny Laufenberg of Waunakee are rejoicing over the birth of a son born April 2 at Madison General Hospital.
30 Years Ago
April 1, 1993
Heidi Armbruster has been named Waunakee’s Outstanding Young Woman of the Year for 1993.
Sue and John Cloutier of Wauankee are the proud parents of a son born on March 24 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee Westport Lions Club members Barry Young, Rick Batchelder, Dan Teetzen, Neil Schmitt and Leroy Adler presented Carri Wilkinson with a Perkins brailler. The brailler will allow Carrie, who is legally blind, to learn to read and write.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2003
Dean and Kathy Jasper are promoting the March of Dimes Walk America event scheduled for May 3. The Jaspers are grateful for the organization as their daughter has needed medical care.
Andy Burgy, age 9, who suffered a rare genetic disorder, died on March 25.
The Waunakee Actors Guild is rehearsing for the production of David Landau’s “Murder at Cafe Noir.”
10 Years Ago
April 4, 2013
A feature story this week highlights the work of Access Wisconsin, which helps school districts and technical colleges provide a network for distance learning. Access Wisconsin located its headquarters in the Waunakee business park.
Madison Country Day School students traveled to Japan on the second anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake.
Waunakee girls’ soccer coach Jesus Torres is looking ahead to the upcoming season and is saying the same thing he has the previous 12 years: “This is the best team I have ever had.”