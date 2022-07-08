100 Years Ago
July 27, 1922
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Marshall Sunday 6-0. Peterson gave up only four hits and the locals played errorless ball.
Coal miners are on strike and there is a coal shortage at this time. Two trains have already been taken off by the C. and N.W. Railroad through Waunakee.
The new concrete Main Street is completed but will not be open for travel for some time so that it will cure properly.
95 Years Ago
July 28, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Williamson announce the birth of a son on Tuesday, July 27 at their home in Windsor.
A member from here took advantage of the excursion rates to Chicago to see the White Sox and Yankees play baseball.
St. John the Baptist congregation will hold their annual social and chicken supper on Aug. 14.
75 Years Ago
July 24, 1947
The big news is out: Sunday, Aug. 10, will be Doc Blake Day in Waunakee, at which time he will be honored for his 60 years of faithful service in Waunakee.
George P. Corcoran, 51, died of a heart attack Saturday when he plunged into the Wisconsin River.
Bill Borhcers reported picking his first ripe tomato Monday in the Cameron-Borchers garden.
Some families are complaining of having clothes taken off the line while drying.
Mr. and Mrs. Marcel Schwab announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, July 18.
70 Years Ago
July 24, 1952
The Civic Club baseball team lost to DeForest Sunday. Hackbart had 3 for 5.
A heavy thunder shower broke up the heat wave the last few days. We had 93-degree readings with high humidity.
Danny Caucutt, 5, was seriously injured Wednesday of last week when he was struck by a car near his home.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Miller of Dane announce the birth of a son on July 22 at the Methodist Hospital.
60 Years Ago
July 19, 1962
Nancy M. Ripp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ripp, Waunakee, was tapped for high honors for her past semester academic work at Stevens Point.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Buechner, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter t St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, July 4.
We have been enjoying some very beautiful weather in spite of the fact that the nights have been very cool.
50 Years Ago
July 27, 1972
Police Chief Henry J. Ripp was the recipient of the state American Legion’s “Law and Order Award” for the year 1971-72, presented at the Legion’s convention held this past weekend in Green Bay.
Niles Bakke was in third place in the Wisconsin Amateur Golf Tournament following the second round at the Maple Bluff golf course Tuesday.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Martin Meinholz, Waunakee, on Tuesday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
40 Years Ago
July 15, 1982
The owners of 20 acres of land north of the Capitol Estates subdivision are seeking to have the land annexed into the Village of Waunakee, the Westport Town Board learned last week.
A group of firefighters has devoted about 1,000 hours to refurbishing the fire department’s original motorized engine, a 1923 Ford Model T truck.
Lowell Jackson, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor, visited Waunakee, He formerly served as secretary for the Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations. He hopes his two-seat airplane will become recognized as his trademark.
30 Years Ago
July 9, 1992
Ada Deer is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House of Representative seat held by first-term Republican Scott Klug.
The Waunakee Village Board conditionally approved a preliminary plat submitted by the Six Mile Creek Associates at their regular meeting Monday.
Schumacher Farm will celebrate its 100th anniversary at a festival Sunday.
Naval Petty Officer 2nd Class Greg A. Ringelstetter, son of Richard A. Ringelstetter, recently returned with the Tactical Electronics Warfare Squadron 137, Naval Air Station, Whidbey Island, Washington, following a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and Persian Gulf.
J.P. Fassbender, son of Ellie and Jack Fassbender, became the 32nd Eagle Scout from Troop 46 of Waunakee.
20 years Ago
July 11, 2002
The Village of Waunakee is considering imposing impact fees on new development to help fund such items as a community center, sewage facilities and highways.
Dawn and Jim Salzman of Dane announce the birth of a daughter born on July 2 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee’s Home Talent baseball team defeated Cazenovia 6-5 Thursday. Sunday, the team lost a 15-inning heartbreaker to Reedsburg 4-3 to put the locals at 8-3 in league play.
10 Years Ago
July 5, 2012
Searing heat and arid drought-like conditions have wreaked havoc on southern Wisconsin and much of the county. Residents are asked to conserve water and a burn ban has been issued.
When voters go to the polls Aug. 14, they will see two Democrats on the ballot to represent the new 79th Assembly District. Dianne Hesselbein and Ellen Lindren, both of Middleton, hope to represent this area in the state Assembly.
Thirty-seven young men and 10 adult leaders from Waunakee Boy Scout Troop 46 recently spent a week at the Ed Bryant Scout reservation located on the shorts of Castle Rock Lake in Mauston.
Zach Gaugert recently won the Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship and will play in Indiana later this month.