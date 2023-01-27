100 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1923
The Railroad Commission has granted permission to dispose of stock for the new canning factory at Waunakee.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. is paying $2.35 per hundred for 3.5 milk.
The following young men opened the highway to Madison after the big storm: Walter Hohlstein, Gar Koltes, Ray Hohlstein, Martin Corcoran Jr., Ray Stehr, George Stehr, Martin Ellis, Isadore Diederich, Harold Murphy, Roy Cameron and Archie Wheeler. They did it the hard way — with shovels.
95 Years Ago
Feb. 23, 1928
Quite a few Westport residents attended the funeral of David Lease on Monday.
Kohlman Auto Co. has purchased the livery barn formerly operated by Henry Worringer.
The truck owned and driven by Peter Goodman of Waunakee caught fire in front of the Prairie du Sac bank last week Wednesday.
Ove Thompson, 68, pioneer resident of Dane County, died at his home at Windsor Monday.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1948
Louis Diericks, 62, resident of Waunakee for 30 years, died at his home on Feb. 11 after a long illness.
A chartered busload of basketball fans went to Blanchardville on Sunday. The Clubbers scored 25 points in the last quarter to win 61-58.
Many farmers are reporting frozen water pipes in the ground, and there are 4 to 5 feet of frost in places.
70 Years Ago
Feb. 19, 1953
Ray Carey has opened a plumbing and heating business here and will be ready to start work March 1.
The Waunakee State Bank has installed a night depository at the bank, which enables businessmen to deposit money after banking hours.
The district basketball tournament will be held here Feb. 24, 26, 27 and 28.
60 Years Ago
Feb. 14, 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Albin J. Ziegler, Waunakee, will observe their 25h wedding anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 17, by holding an open house at the Legion Memorial Hall, Waunakee.
The local high school Warriors lost to league-leading Verona Friday night of last week by a score of 61-42.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 22, 1973
For the third year in a row, Waunakee will be represented in the WIAA wrestling tournament. Al Keller, Warrior 105-pounder, will make his second trip.
Winter — a stranger in these parts for nearly a month — returned last week first with snow and later with subzero temperatures.
Ray Endres, 51, Dane, died Wednesday of an apparent heart attack while attending a farm auction.
40 Years Ago
Feb. 10, 1983
The Waunakee Village Board Monday learned of a development that will include 53 townhouses and could begin work in April. The townhouses will be located on Henry Street.
The Westport Town Board approved a beer license for Jane Lange, one of the new owners of the Over and Under Bar on Hwy. K.
Waunakee Warrior wrestlers Steve Owens and Mark Maly won Capitol Conference wrestling championships last Saturday at the conference meet in Lodi.
30 Years Ago
Feb. 4, 1993
Developer Glenn Hovde’s effort to have the proposed River Ridge Run started in the Town of Westport has cleared more hurdles — in the courtroom and at the Town of Westport Board.
A Feb. 18 primary will decide the candidates for the state Senate seat left by Russ Feingold. Democratic candidates include Rep. Joe Wineke of Verona and Dave Wiganowsky of Madison. Running on the Republican ticket are former county executive Philip Graber of Argyle.
Father Ruper Dorn, member of the Capuchin order of Franciscan Friars, was recently selected for inclusion in the 1992-93 edition of “Oxford’s Who’s Wyo, the Elite Register of Extraordinary Professionals.
Rep. Scott Klug honored two Waunakee teachers Jan. 29 — sixth-grade teacher Jane Fazio and high school teacher Mary Luckhardt.
20 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 2003
The Waunakee Tribune spoke with Steve Summers, the school district’s business manager, to learn how borrowing for a $37 million building plan would affect taxpayers’ wallets and the district budget.
Two South Blue Bill Park Drive residents appeared at Monday’s Town of Westport meeting to discuss the problem of silt that has filled in their access to the channel leading to Lake Mendota.
The Waunakee Village Board approved an agreement with Grams ‘n’ Gramps Gourmet Popcorn, operated by Gary and Judy Hahn. They sought permission to operate the popcorn wagon from May 1- Oct. 31 at Reeve Park.
10 Years Ago
Feb. 7, 2013
Samantha Murray became the first Waunakee girls’ basketball player to score 1,000 points in her varsity career during the Waunakee team’s recent 84-41 win over Monroe.
As the Waunakee school board plans for new facilities, one of the options will be to expand Prairie Elementary.
Hudson Miller won first-place honors, with Nathan Miller in second and Cameron Hayko in third-place during the 17-round spelling bee at St. John’s School.