A LOOK BACK...
The brass choir from the Junior Band will perform at the Winter Concert Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. In front, from left are Jean Helman, Brett Fleiner and Ellen Koch. Second row are Bill von Rutenberg, Jeff Price, Dennis Roth, Louis Kirch and Geoff Engel. Absent when picture was taken are Jim Endres and Dan Widuch.

 File photo

100 Years Ago

Dec. 21, 1922