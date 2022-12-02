100 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1922
The Waunakee businessmen held a meeting Monday and decided to do business on a cash basis starting Jan. 1.
The old thermometer registered 15 degrees below zero Monday. This was preceded by a good snowstorm.
90 Years Ago
Dec. 22, 1927
Carlos Stebbins, rural mail carrier on Route 2 out of Waunakee, was automatically retired on Dec. 17, having attained the age of 65 years.
A painting entitled, “The Good Shepherd,” by Mrs. A.M. Blake was presented to the Presbyterian Church at a special service last Sunday.
75 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1947
Miss Anna Kaltenberg, 55, died suddenly Sunday at her farm home near Waunakee.
Math Helt Sr., Waunakee’s oldest resident, will observe his 96th birthday Sunday, Dec. 21.
70 Years Ago
Dec. 18, 1952
Al’s Tog Shop has lost its lease and the entire stock of clothing will be closed out to the bare walls.
Mr. and Mrs. Jo Barbian are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday.
60 Years Ago
Dec. 13, 1962
Coach Jim Price’s Warriors basketball team scored a 70-54 win over Black Earth there Friday night.
Godfrey W. Helt, 75, well-known Waunakee farmer, died Thursday, Dec. 6, at Sauk Prairie Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Reible, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Dec. 7.
50 Years Ago
Dec. 21, 1972
Norman (Pete) Kessenich, 59, Waunakee, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, in a Madison hospital following a brief illness.
Mrs. Caroline Cooper, 80, Waunakee, died Monday, Dec. 18, in a Stoughton hospital following a brief illness. She was the former Caroline Fleiner.
40 Years Ago
Dec. 9, 1982
This week’s Tribune Profile features Harvey and Shirley Maher, who have traveled all over the country due to Harvey’s military duties.
Waunakee residents will have a chance in April to express their opinion on a 9 p.m. curfew for the carryout of beer.
The Town of Westport Constable, Howard Mazanet, told the town board that he will not seek reelection unless the town gives the constable’s job some enforcement power.
30 Years Ago
Dec. 3, 1992
Several people appeared to discuss Waunakee’s proposed annexation at the Westport Town Board’s regular meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Santa Claus arrived at the Waunakee Depot, and shown sitting on his lap is Amanda Helt.
Steven A. Endres, son of Donald and Lucille Endres, Waunakee, and Kathleen Lee, Madison, were married on Sept. 12 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison.
20 Years Ago
Dec. 5, 2002
The Waunakee Village Board has approved the creation of a new Tax Incremental Finance district, another step toward construction of the senior/community center and Cannery Row senior citizen housing project on the former Stokely site.
At Monday night’s hearing on school facilities, a repeated refrain was a call for unity among members of the Waunakee school board. Many of the approximately 120 people who showed up pleaded with school board members to get together behind a building proposal to solve crowding in the district.
10 Years Ago
Nov. 29, 2012
Shoppers looking for that unique gift may be able to find it right in downtown Waunakee. Starting this weekend, local artists’ work will be on display and up for sale at Murphy Mill, just off of Main Street, at the Gallery at Murphy Mill.
In hopes of offsetting an increasing draw on the Dane County power grid, Epic Systems planted six wind turbines in the Town of Springfield along Kickaboo Road.
Shown is Macie Melbetech evading a defender to shoot as Waunakee’s girls’ basketball team defeated Verona 50-30 Nov. 20.