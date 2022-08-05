100 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1922
The Home Theatre will be open for the fall and winter season in September.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Middleton here by a score of 1-0. Peterson pitched for rhe locals and Schneider for Middleton.
F.M. Kern, who formerly owned the Koltes-Michels Store, died at his home in Fennimore last week.
Last week, Thursday’s temperature of 92 was the summer’s high.
The net receipts from lawn social at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church was $765.
95 Years Ago
Aug. 25, 1927
Roy Hohlstein is having the excavation done and will build a model barbershop north of the Brausen Hotel.
The final election on water and sewer bonds will be held on Sept. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Hohlstein announce the birth of a son at their home on Monday, Aug. 22.
Henry Spahn was among the victims of pick-pockets at Lindy Day in Madison.
75 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1947
The intense heat and dry weather is the favorite subject of conversation these days. The corn is starting fire in some places.
Jerome Ripp received his pilot’s license at Morey Airport, Middleton, on Friday.
Mr. and Ernest Schreier announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Aug. 16.
70 Years Ago
Aug. 21, 1952
Laura Uebersetzig tells about their interesting trip to California in this issue.
Esther Nesvacil performed over Station WHA at the University of Wisconsin FM Network on Aug. 13. She played a harp solo.
Middleton and Sauk Prairie posted wins in the first games of the Home Talent Championship.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hellenbrand announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 19.
60 Years Ago
Aug. 16, 1962
Richard Roeber, a registered pharmacist of Madison, has purchased Herr’s Drug Store from Tess Herr and will take over on Monday, Aug. 20.
Miss Janice Laufenberg, 13, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Laufenberg, got the prize purple ribbon in the Junior Division at the State Fair this year.
The Alloy Casters defeated the Westport Lakes on the Westport diamond Sunday afternoon by a 7-5 score on the fine 7-hit pitching of Mike Simon. It was manager Hellebrand’s double and the two eros which gave the Casters the two winning runs in the ninth inning.
Another week and still no rain. It is getting very dry, and the corn is ripening very slowly because of the lack of moisture and the cool weather
50 Years Ago
Aug. 24, 1972
The Waunakee Village Board Monday night approved a Master Plan for the proposed new village Park after modifying the allotted number of parking spaces, water outlets and trees.
Miss Karen E. Wipperfurth, Madison, was given in marriage by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Wipperfurth, Waunakee, to Daniel R. Caucutt, Madison. He was also given by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Caucutt, Waunakee, on Saturday, Aug. 12.
New international school zone warning signs may not be erected in all Wisconsin cities by the time school opens this year, and motorists should attempt to break some of their three-month summer driving habits in the process.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1982
A wage dispute between the Waunakee Teachers Association and Waunakee School District will probably not be settled until early 1983 following an attempt by negotiators last Thursday to end the disagreement without arbitration.
School will go back into session on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Duane Kundert of Sauk City has bought the Waunakee Laundromat from Ken Kuehn of Madison.
Vincent Karls and Nancy Pribbenow announce their engagement. The marriage will take place on Sept. 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 6, 1992
MLG Development is asking the Waunakee Village Board to consider setting up another TIF District on the Ballweg property ust east of the business park.
Though some members thought it was too low, the Westport Town Board voted to allocate $500 to increasing patrol on the lakes.
Cross Plans defeated Waunakee 4-2 Sunday, handing the Waunakee Village Board a loss in its final game of the season.
10 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 2012
As of July 24, the U.S. Drought Monitor noted 19.7% of Wisconsin was experiencing severe drought conditions.
Four Democrats are looking to replace District 2 Representative Tammy Baldwin. In the primary election are Dennis Hall, Mark Pokan, Kelda Helen Roys and Matt Silverman.
Three runners in the 10-mile race of the WaunaFest Run had intended to run the 5k, but a wrong turn sent them on the longer 10-mile course. Josh Sheahan bowed out at mile 7, but Bear McDermott and Josh Sheahan finished with a time of 1:30.24. They were the youngest to run the 10-mile that year, winning the top award for age 1-14 category.