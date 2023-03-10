100 Years Ago
April 5, 1923
The following village officials were elected at the election held April 5: President H.J. Doll; Trustees M.F. Endres, Nicholas Kopp and Julius Diederich; Clerk Mathias Helt; Treasurer John E. Klingelhofer, Assessor Henry Bernards; Constable Roy C. Rowley.
The Waunakee Canning Co is now in a position to become incorporated. Some $75,000 worth of stock has been sold.
The Waunakee Fire Department has installed a power search light on the hook and ladder truck.
95 Years Ago
April 5, 1928
The junior class will present “Jimmie Johnson’s Yob” at the Men’s Club on April 12.
Julius Diederich is substituting on the mail route for Wm. Hart who is on the sick list.
John Camden and crew have finished laying the water mains. Frost and bad weather prevented them from completing the job last fall.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bernards have moved into the upper flat of the William Fleiner home.
75 Years Ago
April 1, 1948
About 8 ½ inches of snow fell, and driving was pretty tough as snow was whipped by a high wind.
The casketed remains of Private Walter D. Ireland, a World War II deceased member of the Army, are being returned from overseas for burial.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Barbian are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital Saturday, March 27.
70 Years Ago
April 2, 1953
Anita Ripp, a seventh-grade pupil at St. John School, won the East Dane County Spelling Bee at Sun Prairie Saturday.
A headline reads, “The Boston Braves have transferred to Milwaukee.”
Spring must be here! Ed Diederich planted potatoes the other day. Imagine we will hear later how well they turned out.
60 Years Ago
March 28, 1963
The tulips and other spring bulbs have really grown the past few days, and they look really healthy.
Waunakee High School received four state ratings at the festival at Monticello on Saturday, March 23.
William Wipperfurth, 86, lifelong resident of the town of Springfield-Dane area, died Thursday evening (March 21) at the home of his son William Wipperfurth Jr. after a brief illness.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1973
Allan Dittman gathered 571 votes in an uncontested race to become Waunakee’s new village president, succeeding Ed Hellenbrand, who did not seek reelection.
Mrs. Carole Lyons and Vincent Endres were victors in the election for seats on the Waunakee school board.
As one of the 80 members chosen from the entire state, Bridget Kennedy performed with the Wisconsin State Honors Chorus this past Saturday, March 31, in Milwaukee.
40 Years Ago
March 24, 1983
In this April 5 election for the village president, voters will choose between two longtime veterans of local government with distinctly different views — Ed Hellenbrand and Math Laufenberg.
Monday, March 21, was the first day of spring, but the weather was not springlike as about four inches of snow fell late Sunday into Monday.
Doug Schutz, Waunakee Warrior senior guard, has been selected to the first team of the Capitol Conference boys’ basketball all-conference squad.
30 Years Ago
March 11, 1993
Waunakee’s nativity scene, displayed in the Village Park every Christmas season for decades, does not violate the constitutional separation of church and state, the Court of Appeals ruled.
The Waunakee Warrior basketball team celebrated at the University of Wisconsin Field House following their 51-28 victory over previously undefeated Lakeland in the state championship WIAA Division 2 game.
Pictured in this week’s Tribune is a design for the Ripp Recreational Area which will be developed in phases as park impact fees are available.
Soprano Ellen Kennedy Traeger will perform the works of Bellini, Bernstein and Debussy March 19 at the First Unitarian Meeting House.
10 Years Ago
March 14, 2013
About 20 Main Street business owners and residents at Waunakee’s Village Board meeting Monday hoped to learn more about construction plans for the main thoroughfare, but heard only that village board and staff members had met with Department of Transportation engineers who just presented more options.
David Boetcher is running as a write-in candidate for the Waunakee school board after Karla Homan declined to run for reelection and no other candidate filed for that seat.
Audrey Edmunds, formerly of Waunakee, was back in town with her newly published book, “It Happened to Audrey.” Edmunds was exonerated after spending 11 years in jail. She had been wrongly accused of causing the death of an infant in her care.