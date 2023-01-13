100 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1923
Wanda Taylor had the highest scholastic average at Waunakee High School with a 94.
Otto Beck sent the necessary amount of money to a niece in Germany to enable her to come to this country and live with them.
The lumber from the Farmers Home building which was razed is being hauled to Madison on bob sleighs.
90 Years Ago
Feb. 2, 1928
Julius Diederich, who sprained his ankle a few weeks ago, is still confined to his home.
Koltes-Michels Co. is holding a season end sale from Feb. 3-11.
Yvonne Haskins had the highest first-semester standing at the graded school with 97.5 percent.
75 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1948
The new electric scoreboard has been installed in the gym and has been used the past few games.
Mrs. Appolania Cline, 81, died at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Matt Helt, Tuesday evening after a short illness.
Mr. and mrs. Frank Schwenn were honored at a pot luck supper Sunday evening for their 51st wedding anniversary.
70 Years Ago
Jan. 29, 1953
Pfc. James W. Koch received an Army discharge and Fort Sheridan, Ill., on Dec. 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Wagner are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Jan. 23.
Willam T. Coons, 62, of Dane, died Sunday at the Veterans Administration Hospital at Tomah after a long illness.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 1963
Community leaders for the 1962 Boy Scout Finance campaign in Waunakee were named at a recent meeting of several men in the community. Marvin Krinke will serve as general campaign chairman in Waunakee.
A cookbook will be made up by the Christian Mother’s Society of St. John’s parish, Waunakee, in the near future.
Mrs. Gertrude Corcoran will observe her birthday on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 1, 1973
The first meet held at the Waunakee School pool resulted in a victory for the Waunakee Swim Club as they defeated Waterloo swimmers by a score of 332-80.
Father John Hebl has been assigned as Associate Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Brother Peter Zeier, S.J., 86, St. Louis, Missouri, who was born in Westport, Wisconsin, in 1886, died in a St. Louis hospital.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 20, 1983
A new club, the Optimist Club of Waunakee, was officially organized Monday with 48 men as charter members. Al Davis was elected president.
No one attended a public hearing to oppose the Waunakee Water and Light Commission’s request to raise electric power rates in Waunakee.
Sherri Ann Crahen of Waunakee has gone to Malaysia for a semester of study. Sherri attends the UW-Stevens Point.
30 Years Ago
Jan. 14, 1993
There will be two contests for town board seats in Vienna. James Koltes will challenge town board chairman Vincent Koch, and Lisa Lutz will oppose incumbent second supervisor Carlton Hamre.
Four Waunakee Primary School teachers have paired up to pilot the school district’s team teaching effort — a concept that other school districts have used but is just starting at Waunakee.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team enjoyed two victories last week, skewering Stoughton 53-28 and defeating Fort Atkinson 55-45.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 16, 2003
The Town of Springfield has changed the status of the clerk-treasurer position from an elected to an appointed one.
Building trends continued to be strong here in 2002, with 94 building permits issued for single-family homes.
10 Years Ago
Jan. 17, 2013
Parents flooded the Waunakee Community School District’s meeting room Monday to express concern with school safety. In the wake of last month’s horrendous massacre that killed 26 people in Sandy Hook, parents throughout the United States want to make sure school districts are doing all they can to keep kids safe at school.
Citing a sense of obligation, Dave Boetcher announced a write-in campaign for an open seat representing Waunakee on the school board. No one had filed nomination papers for that seat.
Access Wisconsin, a Wisconsin-based corporation that provides bandwidth to school districts, libraries and state government offices, has made its home in Waunakee’s Arboretum Office Park.