100 Years Ago
May 3, 1923
A Ford Coupe belonging to Dan Delay was taken from its parking place at Madison Sunday night.
The annual Junior Prom will be held at Riphahn’s Hall on Thursday, May 3.
Clark Cook was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday.
William Watzke shipped four cars of fat steers to Chicago on Monday.
95 Years Ago
May 3, 1928
Gregg Adler took first place in the League Oratory Contest at Lodi Friday night.
A.P. Kenney was elected president of the Waunakee Woodman’s club at a meeting held Monday evening.
The Waunakee Grade School took first place in the preliminary song contest held Monday evening.
75 Years Ago
April 29, 1948
Rev. C.J. Hausner, 75, former pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here for 18 years, died at St. Nicholas Hospital at Sheboygan Saturday evening.
An item says “Rain, rain and more rain, every little cloud that comes along brings a downpour.”
Mary Lou Schmidt has been chosen as a representative to Badger Girls State which will be held June 22-29.
70 Years Ago
May 2, 1953
The Waunakee Civic Club is planning some excursion trips by bus to Milwaukee for some Brewers games.
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Simon will observe their 56th wedding anniversary on Monday, May 4.
Kenneth Shaw was elected president of the Waunakee Civic Club at the annual meeting held Monday night.
60 Years Ago
April 25, 1963
Miss Minnie P. Klingelhofer, 77, died Friday morning after a long illness.
One of four Waunakee High School teachers who will not be teaching here next year is Milton Frazier, a math and science teacher retiring after a 42-year career.
Miss Arlene H. Maier and James O. Ziegler were married Tuesday, April 16, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. The Rev. Raymond P. Maier of Ft. Atkinson, uncle of the bride, performed the ceremony.
50 Years Ago
May 3, 1973
Earl Gunsolus, seventh-grade student at Waunakee Junior High School, has won the CESA District No. 15 Sectional Spelling Bee at the Waunakee High School.
Liz Hadfield has been selected one of only 20 altos from the entire state to sing in the Wisconsin State Honors Chorus for the 1973-73 school year.
Decin Corcoran, who was injured Good Friday morning in an auto accident, is very much improved following surgery.
40 Years Ago
April 21, 1983
William Mazanet of Westport has been honored by the Madison Police Department for rescuing a 5-year-old child from a marsh at the edge of Lake Mendota.
The Vienna Town Board Monday appointed Dennis Leonard to fill the seat from which he was ousted by a write-in candidate.
The Village Board Monday approved a $1.5 million debt for the Waunakee Water and Light Commission and hired a new officer for the Waunakee Police Department.
30 Years Ago
April 15, 1993
Waunakee High School faculty members Don Holmen and John Janty were named recipients of Herb Kohl Foundation Fellowships.
Construction at Waunakee High School has eliminated an entire parking lot at the west end of the school.
The Town of Westport will not challenge Waunakee’s proposed annexation of 100 acres owned by Don Tierney, who wants to develop the land.
20 Years Ago
April 17, 2003
Chuck Pursell, a former teacher and administrator in the Waunakee and Lodi school districts, will serve as administrator on an interim basis as the search for Gene Hamele’s successor continues.
With a third failed referendum behind them and an election that ousted two of their members, the Waunakee school board has started to think about the next step in their search for a building proposal.
Dustin Shaw and Justin Miley were recently named Eagle Scouts through Boy Scout Troop 46.
10 Years Ago
April 18, 2013
A plan for Main Street’s reconstruction that seemed hopeless two months ago appears to be taking shape again for Waunakee. A two-lane Main Street improvement project for 2014 is back on track, village board members learned, now needing approvals from only the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
Whether or not the state legislature takes it into account, its Budget and Finance Committee is well aware of Waunakee School District’s Tim Schell’s stance on some biennial budget measures. Schell testified in Wisconsin Dells against school vouchers before the committee.
Shown are Waunakee tennis players Jack McCarthy and Joey Schneider practicing at Ripp Park.