100 Years Ago
August 3, 1922
The crops in Dane County are considered average this year, and the hay crop is light, as much damage was done by winter killing.
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Sun Prairie 807. Gar Koltes was the heavy hitter with three for five.
T.W. Baker had his herd of cattle T.B. tested and lost only four of the 87 head.
A free pavement dance held on the newly concreted Main Street recently was attended by an overwhelming crowd.
95 Years Ago
Aug. 4, 1927
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Statz announce the birth of a son on Sunday, July 31.
A Minnesota farmer watched the corn grow during a recent hot spell and said it grew 8 inches by actual measurement in 24 hours.
A cellar is being dug for the residence to be erected by Ella Wheeler in the rear of the home of Mrs. E.G. Wheeler.
Jacob Buhlman has left for Tusken, S.D., to superintend the harvesting of grain on his farm.
75 Years Ago
July 31, 1947
A storm hit Waunakee last Saturday night and did considerable damage. Many trees were blown down by the high wind.
Attorney R.R. Schleck has opened an office in the Waunakee State Bank building and is in Waunakee three days each week.
Mis Mael Miller and Nicholas E. Maier were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Church, Martinsville, on Thursday.
70 Years Ago
July 31, 1952
A severe electrical storm hit Waunakee Sunday evening accompanied by heavy rain.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team lost to Sun Prairie in a close thriller by a score of 3-2.
S. John’s annual picnic will be held Sunday, Aug. 10, this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Shaw will observe their 12th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.
60 Years Ago
July 26, 1962
The new Post Office building at Dane will be dedicated at 2 p.m. next Sunday, July 29, announced Postmaster Erna Lange.
It has been really cool the last two nights, and it feels good to put on the blankets. July, so far, is reported to be one of the coolest in history.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Norman Ripp of Waunakee on July 18 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
50 Years Ago
August 3, 1972
Vincent “Vinnie” Hurst, 86, Waunakee, died Sunday, July 30, 1972, in a Verona nursing home after a brief illness. He was a retired farmer of the Waunakee-Westport area.
A public meeting to discuss development plans for a new village park will be conducted by the Waunakee Village Board Monday.
Sr. Casilda Kalscheur, O.S.F., Manitowoc, Wisconsin, will observe her Golden Jubilee at St. Peter’s Church in Ashton on Sunday, Aug. 13.
Property tax levies in Wisconsin increased 133% in the last 10 years while personal income of Wisconsin residents increased by 84%, according to a report by the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance.
40 Years Ago
July 22, 1982
Sister Raymond, the former principal of St. John’s Elementary School, hopes to return to Nicaragua, where she has been a missionary since 1961.
Waunakee Community School District residents will consider a $4.8 million 1982-83 budget at 8 p.m. Monday at the district’s annual meeting.
The Meals on Wheels program that serves elderly persons in the Village of Waunakee will end July 30 unless a volunteer driver can be found to deliver the meals.
30 Years Ago
July 16, 1992
Two Town of Westport brothers were killed, presumably late Thursday night, July 9, when they cashed into one another while riding their off-road motorcycles. Lyle D. Ziegler, 18, and his brother Crag A. Ziegler, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The Circus Train rolled through town from Baraboo en route to the Circus Parade in Milwaukee.
Company and village officials broke ground on Green Valley Disposal’s new corporate headquarters at Waunakee’s Industrial Park July 9.
20 years Ago
July 11, 2002
A Town of Westport man walked away with apparently minor injuries after his pickup truck collided with a train at about 6:45 a.m. July 12, according to Dane County Sheriff’s repoprts. Guy M. Kunz, 44, of rural Waunakee, was driving the pickup east on S. Kennedy Drive and collided with the train at the crossing. A stop sign, but no warning lights, control that crossing.
The Dane County Highway Department held a public meeting to discuss improvements to Hwy. M in the Town of Westport.
Henry (Hank) Kurth, formerly of Waunakee, will celebrate his 100th birthday on July 25.
10 Years Ago
July 12, 2012
Waunakee residents might see their property tax commitment to the Waunakee Community School District actually decrease this year, thanks to millions of dollars worth of savings on district bonds and a jump in state aid.
Gary Stone, owner of the Westport-based Paddleboard Specialists, Inc., will demonstrate the sport July 13-15 at the Great Midwest Paddleboard Festival in Bishop’s Bay.
Public health experts say the drier conditions this summer have resulted in one benefit – fewer mosquitoes.