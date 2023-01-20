100 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1923
Mrs. Margaret Welsh, age 75, died at her home in the Town of Westport Wednesday of last week.
This vicinity has a real taste of winter Saturday when the temperatures dropped to 20 below, accompanied by a 16-mile-an-hour wind.
Miss Florence Koltes has taken a position as a reporter for the Cudahy Enterprise.
95 Years Ago
Feb. 9, 1928
Effective Feb. 7, the new streetcar fares in Madison will be 10 cents.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ziegler of the Town of Springfield announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The net proceeds from the Library Benefit held last Thursday amounted to $103.72.
75 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1948
Lois Ireland won the Oscar Mayer $100 prize in oils for her canvas, “Recess.”
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Miller of Westport announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 20.
The old signs reading County Trunk K have been taken down and new signs, “State Trunk 19,” have been erected.
70 Years Ago
Feb. 5, 1953
Mathias X. Becker, 82, well-known resident of this village, died at his home Sunday after a brief illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Greiber are the parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Jan. 30.
60 Years Ago
Jan. 31, 1963
William C. Borchers, 86, well-known Waunakee resident, died at the home of his daughter on Wednesday, Jan. 23, following a brief illness.
Livestock dealer George Hewitt, whose office and scales were ruined in a fire Monday at his farm between Dane and Springfield Corners, said he has already made arrangements to resume business operations.
The high school Warriors took a close one from Prairie du Sac here Friday night by a score of 67-65.
50 Years Ago
Feb. 8, 1973
Mr. Don J. Carpenter recently arrived here from Stevens Point to begin his assignment as Waunakee Junior High Principal.
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Otteson, Waunakee, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and Mrs. Otteson’s birthday on Feb. 4.
The Waunakee Warrior basketball team turned in their best offensive effort of the season last Friday after they downed Lodi 73-68.
40 Years Ago
Jan. 27, 1983
Henry Ripp Sr., a well-known resident of Waunakee, died after a brief illness. He worked for the village and was chief of police for 15 years. He was well-known statewide for an award he received for his chase and assistance in the capture of men who robbed a bank in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin.
The Waunakee Teachers Association and the school board have already begun to work on a 1983-84 agreement.
The Westport Town Board will decide at its Feb. 1 meeting whether to grant a beer license for the new owners of the Over and Under Bar, Jan and Richard Lange.
30 Years Ago
Jan. 21, 1993
Don Tierney has approved a pre-annexation agreement with the village, paving the way for the annexation of his property to Waunakee.
A $497,000 grant from the Wisconsin Development Fund will allow Waunakee to create a business loan program for Retro Technology for expansion of the firm’s facilities.
Discussion of Don Tierney’s annexation proposal turned into a request for the Waunakee Village Board to drop the Axley Brynelson law firm and attorney Frank Bucaida as the village’s legal counsel.
20 Years Ago
Jan. 23, 2003
Lawyers for the Village of Waunakee couldn’t think of a legal way to rescind Crossroads United Methodist Church’s property tax bill.
Brandon Volley has opened a new business, Mailboxes, Etc., at the Village Mall.
Mary Pfister celebrated her 102nd birthday on Jan. 12.
10 Years Ago
Jan. 24, 2013
Shown is Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson swearing in state Rep. Dianne Hesselbein Jan. 7.
Classmates of Madeline Koppes in Becky Davis’ class at Heritage Elementary School showed their support as she underwent surgery by dressing in pink leis and pink clothing.
Two Waunakee High School graduates — Matthew Semler and Taylor Schlittler — played with the UW Marching Band in the Rose Bowl parade.