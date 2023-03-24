100 Years Ago
April 19, 1923
A committee was appointed by the Waunakee Association of Commerce to contact the C. & N.W. Ry in regard to the new depot. The Railway Co. promised a new structure after the war.
John Klingelhofer has purchased a new Ford truck to deliver lumber and other materials.
John Benzmiller has been appointed marshal of the Village of Dane.
95 Years Ago
April 19, 1928
The fire department was called to the Joseph Schumacher Farm Sunday night to extinguish a roof fire.
Sunday was the coldest April 15 on record when a low of 20 degrees was recorded.
Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson are now occupying rooms above Diederich’s Market.
75 Years Ago
April 15, 1948
Miss Hermina Marie Dorn and Vincent Brabender were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Church here Tuesday, April 6.
Oregon defeated Waterloo here Monday night by a score of 44-43 to win the Home Talent Baseball Championship.
The March of Dimes drive here netted a total of $86.92, according to Mrs. Ernest Williamson, the chairman.
70 Years Ago
April 16, 1953
We have been having plenty of those April showers with thunder and lightning.
The District Music Festival will be held at Richland Center on Saturday, April 25.
William Vogts will observe his 94th birthday on April 22.
60 Years Ago
April 11, 1963
Ron Acker is the first Waunakee HIgh School student to receive an award by an outside organization. Ron was awarded a $25 war bond from the Elks Foundation Scholarship Committee.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Zander are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, April 3.
Queen Betty Ann Kessenich and King Tom Hyslop will reign over the junior prom to be held Friday, April 26.
50 Years Ago
April 12, 1973
The Fathers Willam and Christian Nellen Knights of Columbus Council 6371 held a combination Charter Presentation Banquet at St, John’s Hall on Sunday, April 8.
Bill Heyn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Heyn, Waunakee, underwent neck surgery Monday and is doing as well as can be expected.
Former residents of Deerfield now living at 209 E. Main St. are Roger and Pat Smith and daughter Heather.
40 Years Ago
April 7, 1983
Karen Elliot, a Waunakee woman, was seriously injured when the car, which was driven by her daughter, was struck by an oncoming car. She is listed in critical condition.
Oscar Mayer and Co. announced last week that it had sold its subsidiary, Scientific Protein Labs, Inc., to Viobin Corporation of Monticello, Ill., for over $5.75 million.
Incumbent Math Laufenberg survived a strong challenge from village board member Ed Hellenbrand to win reelection as village president.
30 Years Ago
April 1, 1993
Jack Reed is retiring as high school principal at the end of this year after 31 years in the Waunakee school system.
Maureen O’Malley is challenging Tom Marx for Waunakee Village Board president in the April 6 election. An incumbent and three write-ins are running for village board.
Karl Marquardt and Jerry Palmer are running unopposed for seats on the Waunakee school board.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2003
An early meeting Wednesday morning has been set with Waunakee’s Central Business District committee to discuss new information from the Department of Transportation about the Main Street road design.
Tammy Amundsen earned a perfect score on the ACT test.
Waunakee police used the schools to train on an active shooter drill.