Waunakee's FFA-mily grows friendships, skills

AG Mechanics Class and Professors for the Madison College Agricultural Engineering & Diesel Mechanics Programs gather for a tour. Students in agriculture courses get the unique opportunity to have guest speakers come into the classroom to tell them about their experiences in the agriculture world. This year’s Agricultural Mechanics class had the chance to learn from Christopher Schiemann, our LMTC director about his passion for drone technology and how his connections with the different organizations at the school can utilize this technology. The AG Mechanics class also got to tour the Madison College Agricultural Mechanics and Diesel Tech programs, getting a better understanding on how these industries are growing, changing and incorporating all that consumers need from them. The collegiate students (along with an alumni member!) were able to walk them through their program, what they are working on and how their paths did not have to start with agriculture to get them to where they are today.
Tyler Leuch, Brooke Yecoshenko, Will Garcia-Heinrich, Eric Marty and Collin Lansing at the Wisconsin FFA Connect/I AM Conference for FFA members to expand their leadership potential through targeted leadership workshops. Students are split into freshman/sophomores and junior/senior students so that workshops can be tailored to the transition that students make as members through their FFA journey.
Will Garcia-Heinrich and Eric Marty at the annual Wisconsin FFA Halftime Conference for FFA leaders to expand their leadership potential through meeting other chapters. The Wisconsin FFA Officer team does an awesome job putting together skits, workshops and activities that help students get out of their comfort zones and introduces them to the qualities of leadership that FFA members possess. FFA Officers or Waunakee FFA leaders work with other chapters, are SPACE BOUND with an action plan for the upcoming semester, and encourage others to stay strong in their quest to become agricultural advocates.
Rhonda Knapp, Kristina Puntney and Alyssa Engel are the advisors. Rhonda Knapp, the wise owl of our group, has been developing and perfecting our Biotechnology pathway for 18 years. Her roots are in the surrounding communities. She is dedicated to teaching students how agriculture impacts them and how they can start their agriculture journey at a young age. Kristina Puntney, the newest member of our parliament, (trivia fact: group of owls!) has started her journey with us this year! One of her passions is in the swine industry and her family farm. She is leading our Middle School students to new adventures and experiences for our elective courses. To round out the trio is Alyssa Engel, who dove into our department 8 years ago and has been spreading her zany energy ever since. She has even started the Line Dance Friday tradition at the High School, keeping it going through our transitional seasons! We are passionate about our career, the students, and helping everyone see that they, too, can become agricultural advocates!
Sam Horn, Lily Follen, Aaron Greiber, Eric Marty, GeorgiaRae Samuelson and Sofia Pieton took their love of plants and turned it into a business adventure! Greenhouse managers apply to plant, care and market our greenhouse plant sale in the spring. Students learn invaluable knowledge on the vegetables and plants we sell along with industry skills that they are able to transfer into careers one day. They start their duties planting seeds in early February and are with us until every last plant is sold or donated at the end of May. We donate plants to over 10 different organizations by the end of our sale, feeding communities and giving students the opportunities to share their love of plants with those in need!
Every March the Downtown Madison Kiwanis club offers a luncheon for the FFA members of Dane County, to celebrate their successes of the year and provide an opportunity for students to connect with their members. Students get to hear passionate speakers and one lucky student from each chapter is granted the Louis M Sassman award to honor their community service. Our Waunakee students enjoy talking to the Kiwanis members, hearing about how their lives are embedded in agriculture. Our 2022 Sassman award winner was Keegan Gering. Keegan is extremely inquisitive, science-minded, and a person who would step up to do anything when asked. He has taken an agricultural education class each year and used his knowledge to help his classmates.
FFA Week at Waunakee High School is always full of events, activities and community service to celebrate our favorite CTSO (Career & Technical Student Organization).
The FFA-mily pulls together 5 days of events that happen during the high school’s Contact Times, lunches and on social media pages to serve the school/community that supports them throughout the year. FFA is always finding ways to teach students, big and small, about where their food comes from and how much our agricultural industries are crucial to the history of Wisconsin.