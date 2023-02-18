 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waunakee's FFA-mily grows friendships, skills

FFA Week at Waunakee High School is always full of events, activities and community service to celebrate our favorite CTSO (Career & Technical Student Organization).

The FFA-mily pulls together 5 days of events that happen during the high school’s Contact Times, lunches and on social media pages to serve the school/community that supports them throughout the year. FFA is always finding ways to teach students, big and small, about where their food comes from and how much our agricultural industries are crucial to the history of Wisconsin.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred