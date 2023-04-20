After several months of meetings and public hearings, the Westport Town Board has approved a historic preservation designation for the former Nau-Ti-Gal building at Westport Road.
A number of people spoke out in favor of the designation at a public hearing April 20, with only the attorney for the developer and the former owners expressing their opposition.
According to the town’s administrator, Dean Grosskopf, Jason Tisch of the Wisconsin Historical Society affirmed the town’s decision, saying the application met one of the five criteria for the designation.
“He felt we were well within our rights to do that and we could apply for state and national historic status,” Grosskopf said.
The board’s vote was unanimous.
This is the first time the town has received an application for a historic designation on a property from someone other than the owner.
Sharla Hanson and Sherry Hanson Lang, whose family owned Hanson’s Tavern prior to its purchase for the Nau-Ti-Gal restaurant, filed the application, seeking to preserve the former Hanson’s Tavern site.
The von Rutenberg family operated the Nau-Ti-Gal until last year, when it was sold, and afterwards, a concept plan for an apartment complex came before the board. Community members spoke out against the plan, citing environmental concerns. Board members said as proposed, the use seemed inappropriate for the commercially zoned, waterfront site on the Yahara River.
In January, the historic preservation commission recommended the application’s approval, prompting public hearings before the plan commission on April 10 and at the following Monday town board meeting.
The applicants’ grandparents, Thorvald and Anna Hanson, purchased what was then Brickson’s Tavern in 1907. According to the application, the building has housed the “longest operating business since 1861,” first as the Catfish Tavern.
Architectural consultants have indicated that the building’s structure no longer resembles Hanson’s tavern or the building from the late 1800s, and so could not, by national or local standards, be designated as historic.
However, residents attending a hearing before the town’s Historic Preservation Commission pointed to the cultural significance in the town’s history. It is one of the few remaining structures from the 1800s. Lifelong town resident Jim CaPaul said the few others include another tavern and the one-room Catfish School.
“There’s not too much left of what we can say ‘this used to be Westport or this is Westport,’” CaPaul said.
The town’s ordinance cites state law. It notes that Section 60.64 of the Wisconsin Statutes authorizes town governments to adopt historic preservation ordinances, stating, “The Town Board, in the exercise of its zoning and police powers…may regulate any place, structure or object with a special character, historic interest, esthetic interest, or other significant value, for the purpose of preserving the place, structure or object and its significant characteristics.”
It notes the purpose is to “protect, enhance and preserve improvements, sites, landscapes and districts, which represent or reflect elements of the town’s cultural, social, economic, political and architectural history.”
Another stated purpose is to “safeguard the Town’s historic, pre-historic and cultural heritage, as embodied and reflected in historic structures, sites, districts, landscapes, traditional land uses, architectural, archeological or historical interest or value.”
Nau-T-Gal's future
The future of the Nau-Ti-Gal building is uncertain, but Grosskopf said the town does have ordinances that can prevent the owners from allowing it to fall into disrepair, and the property can still develop.
“The historic nature is one more consideration the developer would have to deal with,” Grosskopf said.
Development proposals would go to the Westport Historic Preservation Committee for approval, as well as the plan commission and town board.
The site is zoned for business uses, such as a strip mall, a restaurant, bar, professional offices or other services, he added.
But for developers, the historic status may complicate efforts to finance projects. Bill Connors, Executive Director for Smart Growth Greater Madison, LLC, an advocacy group for real estate use, noted the City of Madison has received similar historic designation applications by individuals opposed to nearby redevelopment projects.
“Maybe the board members do not understand how challenging it is to put together a financially viable redevelopment project that can meet the standards in the ordinance to obtain a certificate of appropriateness to go forward with the project,” Connor said.
In a letter to the town board, the attorneys for the development group, Starboard Land Company, LLC, claim the decision was a means of rejecting their proposal.
The letter notes the “historic designation effort was aimed at blocking future redevelopment of the property for mixed use/multi-family housing rather than preserving the history of the property.”
Copied on the letter are partners in Starboard Land Company, LLC, Brad Zellner and John Leja.
The letter alleges that much of the historic preservation committee’s discussion took place in closed session, and that members violated the open meetings law.
“If the Town Board believes it is appropriate to honor the legacy of the Hanson family and the former taverns operated at the property over the years, there are better ways to achieve that goal,” the letter states. “The property owner has indicated all along and continues to be willing to work cooperatively with the Town to incorporate appropriate commemoration of the history of the site into the redevelopment.”