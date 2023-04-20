Nau-Ti-Gal
Buy Now

The Nau-Ti-Gal closed in May, and a plan to redevelop the site into an apartment complex was brought to the Westport Plan Commission.

 Roberta Baumann

After several months of meetings and public hearings, the Westport Town Board has approved a historic preservation designation for the former Nau-Ti-Gal building at Westport Road.

A number of people spoke out in favor of the designation at a public hearing April 20, with only the attorney for the developer and the former owners expressing their opposition.