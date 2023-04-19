Waunakee Community High School junior Evan Lory recently raised $3,500 to help fight extreme poverty in the Dominican Republic. “Extreme poverty” is defined as living on less than $1.90 per day. He raised the funds as part of his Youth Apprenticeship at Wisconsin Microfinance.
“Wisconsin Microfinance is a nonprofit organization that helps aspiring entrepreneurs, primarily women, lift their families out of poverty,” Lory said.
He recently traveled to the Dominican Republic.
“Seeing the full impact of my apprenticeship up close and in person was an amazing experience. I am beyond grateful for the generosity demonstrated by the Waunakee community, my friends, and family,” he added.
“This is our first year taking on a Dane County Youth Apprentice,” the Founder of Wisconsin Microfinance Tom Eggert said. “To be able to mentor and guide Evan in his passion for a career in finance while also teaching him how to make a small difference in the world is a unique and special opportunity for both of us.”
The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship (YA) Program's stated goals are to “integrate school-based and work-based learning to instruct students in employability and occupational skills defined by Wisconsin industries. Students are instructed by qualified teachers and skilled worksite mentors. Students in the program are simultaneously enrolled in academic classes and a youth apprentice related instructional class, all while being employed by a participating employer under the supervision of a skilled mentor.”
Waunakee Community High School participates in the program through the Dane County School Consortium. WHS has approximately 25-35 students participating each year. Students participating in the program must be in grade 11 or 12, complete a state skills checklist, complete 450 paid work hours per year, and have related classroom instruction for every semester in the program.
The Waunakee Youth Apprentice Program is coordinated by Michelle McGlynn.
“This program provides career experiences for our students that go above and beyond what they are learning in their classes and from textbooks. The YA program covers career pathways in agriculture, arts/AV, construction, finance, health sciences, hospitality, IT, manufacturing, marketing, STEM, and transportation,” McGlynn said. “I couldn’t be happier that we were able to partner with Wisconsin Microfinance to provide this apprenticeship opportunity for Evan. He is gaining incredible experiences through the program and the work that he is doing with Tom and the Wisconsin Microfinance organization”.