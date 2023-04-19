Waunakee Community High School junior Evan Lory recently raised $3,500 to help fight extreme poverty in the Dominican Republic. “Extreme poverty” is defined as living on less than $1.90 per day. He raised the funds as part of his Youth Apprenticeship at Wisconsin Microfinance.

“Wisconsin Microfinance is a nonprofit organization that helps aspiring entrepreneurs, primarily women, lift their families out of poverty,” Lory said.

To contact reporter Neal Patten, email npatten@hngnews.com.

Tags