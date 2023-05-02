Relocating
WNC's new director, Kristina Maher, described the floor plan of WNC's new home at the former South Street Waunakee Public Library. WNC will be on the upper level, with the Waunakee Food Pantry on the lower level.

 Roberta Baumann

In Waunakee, between 19% to 20% of the households earn a living considered at or below what’s known as the ALICE income threshold. That’s according to a 2020 United Way report on those who fall within the ALICE range, meaning Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

They may live above the poverty line, set at $14,580 for a single person or $35,000 for a family of four, but earn no more than $21,624 for single adult and $68,472 for a family, just enough to pay for monthly housing, transportation, food and utility costs.