In Waunakee, between 19% to 20% of the households earn a living considered at or below what’s known as the ALICE income threshold. That’s according to a 2020 United Way report on those who fall within the ALICE range, meaning Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
They may live above the poverty line, set at $14,580 for a single person or $35,000 for a family of four, but earn no more than $21,624 for single adult and $68,472 for a family, just enough to pay for monthly housing, transportation, food and utility costs.
Angie Ramos Agudelo, who serves on the Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s board of directors, shared those statistics at a breakfast April 27 to welcome the Waunakee nonprofit’s new staff – Director Kristina Maher and Client Services Specialist Helyn Luisi-Mills –
and kick off a new capital campaign.
The staff, board members and sponsors described their work ahead as “Our Next Chapter” as they look at meeting the needs of a growing client base and the community as a whole in a new space.
In Waunakee, when residents with incomes within that ALICE range experience a setback, they turn to WNC for resources.
WNC’s client base has seen an increase in the past three years, Rojas Agudelo said. As of March 31, the nonprofit served 382 families and 131 individuals in a number of ways, providing necessities from the free store such as clothing, diapers or cleaning supplies, or with referrals to other agencies.
That's a 180% increase in community members served from three years ago, and a 15% increase from last year, she said.
WNC has a number of programs, such as the Community Free Store with gently used household items and clothing, holiday programs, a diaper program, and Neighbor to Neighbor.
Neighbor to Neighbor offers extra case management to families in need of financial assistance.
Other programs include Build a Bed, sponsored by Waunakee Furniture ETC, to provide families with beds, and English Group, helping non-native English speakers with conversational English skills.
WNC’s NEXT CHAPTER
Kristina Maher, WNC’s new director, described the process of moving into the nonprofit’s new home around the end of the summer. WNC, along with the Waunakee Food Pantry, will lease space from the Village of Waunakee and move into the upper level of the former Waunakee Public Library on South Street; the Waunakee Food Pantry began operating out of the lower level last month.
Maher said furniture built for the current location on S. Century Avenue – which the nonprofit purchased in 2014 following a successful capital campaign – will be relocated to the new space, along with a mural, and other key pieces to incorporate the history into it.
A “cool shopping area” is envisioned in that new location, where both the storage area and sorting area will be on one level, she said. Donors will be able to bring items directly to the sorting room. A washer and dryer will be located on site, and the design for the new space includes offices and a comfortable meeting room for new clients, Maher said.
Maher said the move is strategic in WNC’s mission of serving clients, and the staff and board are excited about the location in the same building as the food pantry. That should increase accessibility for the clients, some of whom have transportation or mobility issues, Maher said.
The new location will have space for other agencies to come and meet with clients, and a room with a kitchenette will serve as a comfortable meeting area.
“It will be nice to have a private space that will feel a little bit more homey and puts people at ease as we talk about their needs,” Maher said.
Outgoing Village Board President Chris Zellner, whose last official meeting was earlier in the month, worked with the village’s administration to secure the space for the two nonprofits. Market President at One Community Bank, one of WNC’s sponsors, Zellner spoke for a few minutes, noting that the location of the breakfast – the current Waunakee Public Library – created the new home for the two nonprofits.
“We couldn’t have had a better location for the food pantry and WNC to go in right next door to our schools,” Zellner said.
Zellner noted that WNC fits what One Community Bank is all about.
“We’re always looking for ways that we can be part of the community, so I thank all of you for your support of a great cause of the community,” Zellner said.
THE PEOPLE
While WNC plans its new location, the agency’s real work centers around the people it serves.
At the start of the breakfast meeting, Rojas Agudelo shared some details of three clients.
One is a child care worker with a child who takes care of her elderly mother and has trouble making ends meet on the wages she earns.
Another is a young professional looking to improve his income who got a job offer from a Waunakee business. The family has a child and another on the way and needed to find a place to live in Waunakee, along with child care.
The third is a small business owner in Nicaragua whose family was constantly facing threats, and so decided to seek asylum in the United States. He was granted a work permit and planned to stay with a cousin of a friend and work at a Waunakee-area farm after relocating with only the clothing on his back.
To conclude the meeting, WNC board member Cathy Scheffield spoke of where those clients are now and how WNC has served them.
The child care worker kept the job she loved and knows she will need financial help from time to time, Sheffield said, adding, “and we’ll be there to do that.”
The young couple found an apartment in Waunakee. WNC connected them with a midwife and doula and has provided diapers, baby supplies and cleaning supplies.
“They were with us as clients for just two months, and now they’re independent and loving their new life in Waunakee,” she said.
Staff met the man from Nicaragua after he arrived and provided necessities such as bedding and toiletries so he could move into his new home.
“He’s now working on the farm, attending English Group, and feeling connected with others in the community,” Sheffield said, adding all of the nonprofit’s work is possible only because of the volunteers and donors.
THE CAPITAL CAMPAIGN
WNC is working to raise $200,000 by Oct. 1, mainly to continue funding its operational programs and add staff to keep up with the increasing number of clients.
“We have the same number of staff members today that we had five years ago,” Sheffield said. “Five years ago, those staff members were serving 77 families, and today they’re serving over 370 families.”
WNC will sell its building at S. Century Avenue, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward construction costs for the new site with the remainder invested into a rent fund, she said.
Donations from the capital campaign will also be used to purchase paper products and other items clients need, and to provide new volunteer opportunities. WNC’s other function is to offer volunteer venues for families and individuals looking to get involved in their community.
The hope is also to begin new support groups and social groups in the community to serve clients, some of whom are older adults looking to connect, Sheffield said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate to the organization can visit the website https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/