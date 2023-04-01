Waunakee Public Library
A blog attacking the library's inclusion of LGBTQ materials has caused a storm on social media. 

Just two weeks or so leading up to local elections, chatter on a Waunakee social media platform is shining a light on an anonymous blog attacking the Waunakee Public Library.

The blog was originally posted in February and partially recounts an incident that occurred in June of 2022.