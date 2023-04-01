Just two weeks or so leading up to local elections, chatter on a Waunakee social media platform is shining a light on an anonymous blog attacking the Waunakee Public Library.
The blog was originally posted in February and partially recounts an incident that occurred in June of 2022.
The recent reactions to the Waunakee Can We Talk posts have prompted Waunakee library Director Eric Plumb to issue a statement detailing misinformation contained within the blog and explaining the library board's policy that guides how it select its collection's materials.
The anonymous attack on the library and staff titled, “Grooming Kids at the Waunakee Library,” was originally posted on the Dane Undivided website.
It objects to the library’s LGBTQ book displays that coincided with June LGBTQ Pride Month. It further describes those displays as normalizing “pedophilic behavior.”
The blogger recounts an instance when a parent indicated to the library’s Youth Services Manager that she did not feel safe with the materials and, according to Plumb, misquotes the manager as saying “Libraries are not supposed to be safe places for all.”
It also names the manager, who was appalled to read it, Plumb said, adding, “It felt like harassment.”
“To be accused of being monsters – that’s what groomers are – is very upsetting,” he said.
Plumb, Village Administrator Todd Schmidt and the village’s attorney discussed how to react.
“Do you respond and give it more oxygen?” Plumb said.
As online chatter quieted, village staffers let the matter lie.
Then, the weekend of March 24, anti-book banning posts turned up on the local Facebook page, along with a link to the Dane Undivided blog, which some took as fact, Plumb said.
Between Sunday and Monday, Plumb said his email box exploded and some even called upon the school district requesting the librarian be barred from visiting Waunakee schools.
That’s when village officials released the the official statement on social media and on the library’s Facebook page. It provides context to the exchange between the library patron and librarian over an objection to a book’s contents.
It notes that the patron found the book mistakenly displayed in an incorrect location. Once the patron talked to the manager, she relocated it to the proper place for a more suitable audience.
Later, the patron called the library, and the manager spoke with her for upwards of 30 minutes, according to the library’s official statement.
“The patron also expressed objection to the library displaying any items featuring LGBTQ themes or topics,” it notes. “The librarian correctly stated that the library cannot guarantee that patrons would not find any materials on library shelves that they may find personally objectionable.”
Books for all
The Waunakee Public Library’s policy on its collection follows the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which is included with the library's statement.
It states that libraries are “forums for information and ideas,” with basic, guiding policies for choosing materials.
Among them are that “resources should be provided for the interest, information and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves.”
The ALA Bill of Rights adds, “materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.”
Another policy is to provide information “presenting all points of view on current and historical issues.” It adds that materials should not be removed because of “partisan or doctrinal disapproval.”
Patrons are likely to disagree with some of the materials in the library, and some may make them uncomfortable, perhaps even feel unsafe, but the same could be true while visiting retailers, Schmidt and Plumb said.
“I do everything I can so everyone who walks into the building has a place there,” Plumb said.
And, he said, parental guidance at the library is expected; librarians are not tasked with providing the same level of supervision that children receive in school.
Parents do have access to their children’s library card records so they can monitor the materials their kids check out.
But the policy is to provide materials to its diverse users.
“We truly try our best to represent all of Waunakee – all who live here,” Plumb said, adding the staff is devoted to the community and takes their responsibility seriously.
He noted how much the facility has grown, not only in the building size but in the programming offered, since he became director six years ago.
“The library is a dynamic place that serves a dynamic community,” he said.
A national trend
The social media uproar over the LGBTQ book displays at the Waunakee library is not unique; libraries and schools throughout the country are feeling pressure from parents to eliminate such books from their collections.
The Guardian reported that Jamestown, Michigan, residents voted to defund the library there in August after its board refused to remove the book “Gender Queer” from its adult shelves.
A report by PEN America tracks the number of books banned between 2021-2022, showing 138 school districts in 32 states removed books from their shelves.
“These districts represent 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students,” the report notes
Of those removed materials, 41% have LBGTQ themes, according to the report.
Plumb added that objections are also raised about library materials with diversity, equity and inclusion themes.
While observing the trend, Plumb expected the Waunakee library to see “a little bit of pushback,” but it seems to be the first in Dane County to experience such backlash.