Strong holiday travel demand will create long lines at airports, yet winter weather is the wild card. Snow and other winter conditions can not only cause delays and cancellations, but combine that with strong demand during this season, and you can have a hard time getting re-booked in a hurry.

Dane County Regional Airport
Buy Now

The Dane County Regional Airport — shown here at night —  along with other airports are expected to be busy because of greater travel demand during the 2022 holiday travel season Dec. 22-Jan. 3.

“If you plan on flying this time of year, travel insurance can be extremely valuable for air travelers,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “There are policies that can provide compensation for flight delays for as little as three hours. And if your flight is cancelled, passengers can receive compensation for covered out-of-pocket expenses.”

Dane County Regional Airport
Buy Now

The Dane County Regional Airport — shown here at night —  along with other airports are expected to be busy because of greater travel demand during the 2022 holiday travel season Dec. 22-Jan. 3.