Dane County residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer's by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 2 at Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 201 S. Gammon Rd., Madison. 

Matt Lepay, and Paul Braun, two of well-known voices in Wisconsin sports, will return honorary co-chairs of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 27 communities across Wisconsin. These broadcasters each have had family members impacted by Alzheimer’s and are leading the “Sportscasters Against Alzheimer’s” team. Lepay is the current voice of Wisconsin Badgers sports doing play-by-play for Badgers’ football and basketball and Braun is the former voice of Badger’s men’s hockey.