Dane County Parks will begin aeration of Indian Lake in Indian Lake County Park on Dec. 17, according to a press release from the county's parks department. The aeration system is designed to create upwelling of water, which allows for a portion of the lake to remain ice free. The ice free area allows more oxygen to enter the water, helping fish survive through the winter months.
Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have worked for many years to restore the fishery in Indian Lake. The lake was stocked in 2019 with bass, bluegill, catfish, yellow perch and northern pike. If the lake becomes fully covered with snow and ice, sunlight cannot reach the plants and eventually the oxygen supply can become depleted and threaten the fishery.
Indian lake County Park is a popular recreation destination located in Northwest Dane County in the Town of Berry. While no ice is ever considered safe, Dane County Parks advises all visitors to avoid the aeration area in the lake and to keep themselves (and pets!) off all lake ice until colder temperatures create greater ice depth.
For more information about Indian Lake County Park, visit:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.