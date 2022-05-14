“It’s like having Stonehenge right next door and people come from all over the country and all over the world to see this,” is the way Bob Birmingham described having Aztalan State Park just outside of the Lake Mills city limits. “It’s quite a site but I think places like this, because they are so familiar, tend to be kind of underestimated in terms of their value.”
For many people who grew up in Lake Mills and the surrounding towns, Aztalan had been the site of great sledding hills and lessons in history class. A group of park supporters are working to teach more people, including locals and those who live further away, about the park and its archeological and historical significance.
The Friends of Aztalan State Park, in partnership with the Office of State Archaeology of the Wisconsin Historical Society, are kicking off its summer events with five archeologist-guided tours on May 21. Walks begin at 10 a.m. and occur on the hour with the last tour at 2 p.m. Each tour is expected to last approximately 45-minutes.
Friends president Julia Meyers, who has a doctorate degree in archeology, said while the majority of information shared during each walk will be the same, each of the guides will share about the particular research they have conducted at the park. Scheduled to provide tours are Bob Birmingham, former state archaeologist; Ricki Kubicek, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources archaeologist; Dr. John Richards, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dr. Sissel Schroeder, University of Wisconsin-Madison; and Dr. Amy Rosebrough, Wisconsin Historical Society.
Meyers said people do not need to attend all five tours, but mentioned it could be fun to attend more than one just to hear the different perspectives from each archeologist.
Meyers said this event is being held during Archeology Month. According to her, each year a site is highlighted during May and this year Aztalan was selected.
“It’s highly unusual and rather spectacular to get these high-caliber archeologists out here on one day,” said Birmingham, who is the executive director of the Friends group. “It’s very difficult to get all of these people in the same place. We’re completely honored to do that and they are very excited to do it because they have been working at Aztalan; they are really anxious to share their information and also promote the park.”
The tours are free, but the Friends group will accept donations. Additionally, a Wisconsin State Parks pass is needed for vehicles; daily stickers can be purchased on-site at the self-registration sticker.
For those unable to attend the May 21 event, the Friends group does off free guided walking tours with Birmingham each Sunday at 2 p.m. beginning in June. The group is also looking forward to its annual Summer Solstice talk and sunset observation on June 21 and the annual Aztalan Day tour set for July 17.
“We’re actually working on trying to build a visitors’ center because now we have the welcome trailer and our main goal is to build a nice center,” Meyers said. “Hopefully next year the first stage will be built.”
“Aztalan isn’t just a great historical state park, it’s also a great recreational park,” Birmingham said, adding people can hike, fish, observe nature and take part in other recreational activities at the park.
Those looking for more information about the Friends group can visit its website at http://www.aztalanfriends.org or visit its Facebook group page.
New discoveries
While Aztalan State Park has been researched for decades, archeologists are still learning about the site established around 1100 A.D. by a group of Mississippian indigenous people, said Birmingham.
He said universities would bring students to the park pre-COVID to do research, adding some of the students would conduct their master or doctorate degree thesis on the historic site. Some of the research includes looking at previous work conducted at Aztalan State Park.
“The excavation on one temple area had been done in the 1960s but the information had never been published so some students have been going back and looking at this information and have come up with really spectacular information but no one really knew about it,” he said.
Birmingham said new technology, new thoughts and new interests have brought about enthusiasm for what had been discovered during previous excavations.
“One of the reasons Aztalan is so great to research is because it’s virtually intact,” he said.
The Friends executive director recalls one year a group of British archeologists who study Stonehenge came to the United States and visited Aztalan on a tour of the country.
“So many people from here (the United States) visit Stonehenge because it’s an important site,” he said. “The people who study Stonehenge came here because Aztalan is an important archeological and historic site.”
Birmingham also said according to data and carbon-data research, the first appearance of corn in Wisconsin was found at Aztalan.
“So, it was also the state’s first agricultural community,” he said.