Federal funds are slated for United Way of Wisconsin to reconfigure the 211 infrastructural and referral system, the organization announced Wednesday.
United Way will receive $1.12 million in Senate-directed funding through the passage of the Federal Omnibus Bill to improve the referral infrastructure, managed by United Way with statewide and local partners, as an information exchange system to maximize social and mental health care coordination and referrals across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Community Information and Referral Exchange (WCIRE) will share referral, outcome, and need data with community-based organizations and other partners.
“I want to express our deep gratitude to Senator Tammy Baldwin for her support of the 211 system in Wisconsin and the WCIRE,” said Charlene Mouille, Executive Director of United Way of Wisconsin. “With her support, we are working toward a dynamic, lasting system that creates more equitable access to health and mental health services for individuals and families.”
A Community Information Exchange (CIE) is an ecosystem comprised of multidisciplinary care network partners that use a shared language, a resource database, and an integrated technology platform to deliver enhanced community care planning. Care planning tools enable partners to integrate data from multiple sources and make bi-directional referrals to create a shared longitudinal record. By focusing on these core components, a CIE enables communities to shift away from a reactive approach to providing care toward proactive, holistic, person- centered care.
The WCIRE will bring together efforts at the local, regional and statewide level to enhance community care coordination services and enable better, more informative exchanges across different systems. It will foster interoperability between care networks, allow for information exchange across vendors and aggregate data.
“I worked to include this federal funding because it delivers support from Washington to Wisconsin,” said Sen. Baldwin. “This investment will allow United Way of Wisconsin to build better care coordination and produce improved outcomes for people. I am proud to be a partner in this effort to create a more caring community for everyone who will benefit from these services.”
This initial investment will allow United Way and partners to reconfigure the existing 211 system and codify processes and evidence-based approaches to develop collective understanding and functionality across local networks.
United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community.
The 211 system provides confidential, judgment-free interactions with trained specialists who can help people find valuable resources in their community.