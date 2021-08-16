Dane County Sheriff announces new terminology at jail
In an effort to treat those incarcerated at the Dane County Jail more humanely, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Monday that the term “inmates” will no longer be used.
Sheriff Barrett said he had met with groups in Madison that prepare those reentering the community after incarceration and learned the “the negative connotations and additional barriers they face when they are referred to as ‘inmates.’”
To humanize those in the jail, they will be referred to as residents or as “those within our care,” Barrett announced.
He noted this language is used at the state level, and according to a press release, from attending a conference with other U.S. sheriffs, found others across the county view the title “inmate” as outdated and dehumanizing.
“I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” Barrett said. “As we take part in this transition, I want us to keep in mind our Sheriff’s Office philosophy and understanding of the importance of titles, such as Peace Officers instead of Law Enforcement Officers.”
National Guard 115th Fighter wing breaks ground on F-35 project
The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing officially broke ground on its first major F-35 project Aug. 11 at Truax Field.
The flight simulator facility is the first of 19 military construction projects the 115th Fighter Wing expects to complete in preparation for the beddown of the F-35 Lightning II, and it marks the beginning of the base’s physical transition for the F-35.
Local building company, J.H. Findorff & Sons, was awarded the $9 million project this spring, and crews began demolition of a 4,600 square foot facility this summer in preparation for the new 19,000 square foot, state-of-the-art simulator facility.
The unit expects to award more than $100 million in construction projects at the base, providing additional opportunities to local construction companies and subcontractors.
Simulators allow pilots to train on various scenarios and in some cases can replace actual flight time. The simulator and the training it provides could ultimately decrease the number of actual aircraft takeoffs and landings required once the aircraft arrives in Madison, according to unit leadership. Eventually they will be linked with other simulators and aircraft actually flying in what is known as a Live Virtual Construct, which simulates live training.