Gov. Tony Evers' office anounced Monday that anyone who receives the first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between Aug. 20-Sept. 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card. Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward, and proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward. To receive the $100 Visa gift card, Wisconsin residents will need to fill out the form at 100.wisconsin.gov.
Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Monday that the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those over the age 16. The vaccine will also still be available under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for younger children ages 12-15. The authorization of 3rd doses in the immunocompromised will also continue to be used under an EUA.
Drivers in Wisconsin may want to watch their speed. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting aerial enforcement this week in four counties, including Dane County on Aug. 29.
THE LAST WORD
Love many things, for therein lies the true strength, and whosoever loves much performs much, and can accomplish much, and what is done in love is done well.
-Vincent Van Gogh