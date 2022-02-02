County Executive Joe Parisi announced this week that Dane County will transfer Riley Deppe Park to the Village of Marshall for use as a gateway park. As part of the transfer, Dane County will provide funds in the form of a park improvement grant up to $100,000 to assist the village with improvements at the park.
“We are happy to collaborate with the Village of Marshall on this transfer,” said Dane County Executive Parisi. “Riley Deppe Park is a unique property with picturesque views, and we look forward to the improvements the Village of Marshall will make to the park for visitors to enjoy.”
This 13-acre park is located on the Maunesha River on the western side of the Village along Hwy. 19 and features picnic areas, a shelter facility, play equipment, and a shallow boat launch.
The village and county have been discussing the transfer for many years and have been collaborating on steps to ensure it is seamless, including facility updates and landscaping.
“The Village of Marshall is very thankful for the opportunity to take ownership of this beautiful park,” said Chris Campbell, Village of Marshall President. “After nearly a decade of discussion, ownership of this 13-acre park has finally become a reality. The Village of Marshall is looking forward to adding Riley Deppe Park to our wonderful park system and we are excited about making some improvements to make it an even better place for the community. Thank you to Dane County Parks for making this happen.”
In accepting the transfer, the Village has agreed that the name of the park will remain Riley Deppe Park, the land will always be open for public recreation, no entry fees will be charged, and it will always provide access to the water.
A resolution to approve the transfer of Riley Deppe Park to the Village of Marshall and the $100,000 park improvement grant was scheduled to be introduced at Thursday night’s Dane County Board meeting.