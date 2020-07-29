The Dane County Sheriff's Office is reporting two instances of scam artists targeting homes.
Deputies responded to calls in the towns of Cross Plains and Springdale July 27, where two homeowners we scammed out of over $15,000 combined. The suspects are described as a man and woman in their 50s, accompanied by a younger male, possibly in his late teens. They are driving a white Ford pick-up truck with a white tank in the bed of the truck.
The scammers are going door to door and offering asphalt services, but then demand an inflated price after they have completed the work. In both instances, the homeowners felt pressured to pay the bill, even though it was not the price they had agreed upon. Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call the Dane County tip line at (608) 284-6900.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind citizens that crews going door-to-door offering asphalt work or other odd jobs are often scammers using substandard materials. They typically tell the homeowner that they will offer them a “deal” because they have leftover material or are doing other jobs in the area.
Oftentimes they will target the elderly and only stay in the area a short time. If you have an incident you’d like to report, please call the non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345.
