Nighttime work is expected to begin Monday (Aug. 23) along I-39/90/94 at the US 51 and WIS 19 bridges near Windsor in Dane County, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday. Crews will perform concrete deck repairs and place a polymer overlay on the Interstate bridges over US 51 and WIS 19. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life.
Motorists should be alert for nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday nights. In addition, the WIS 19 and US 51 ramps to I-39/90/94 southbound will be closed during the overnight hours and motorists should use alternate routes. Drivers are also advised to slow down and pay attention for crews and equipment near the travel lanes.
The prime contractor for the $523,487 project is Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC based out of Waunakee, Wisconsin. The project is scheduled for completion by early October 2021 (weather-permitting).
Information on active WisDOT construction projects in southwest Wisconsin can be found at projects.511wi.gov/region/southwest/. Follow Southwest Region construction projects on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest.
