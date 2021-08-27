Two public hearings in September will allow the public to weigh in on departmental requests for funding in Dane County’s 2022 budget. The county coard will be holding these hearings virtually, as they have been for all of their regularly scheduled meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hearings will be on Sept. 13 and 14 beginning at 6 p.m. The meetings will begin with an overview of departmental budget requests, presented by department staff. Testimony from the public will be taken afterwards.
To register to speak, or record opposition or support of the budget requests, members of the public should see the top of the individual meeting agendas, which will be available at https://dane.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx the Friday before the meetings.
As a reminder, members of the public wishing to speak are required to register by 5:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the meeting starts.
Individuals who have questions regarding the hearings are encouraged to contact the Dane County Board Office at (608) 266-5758. For more information on the budget process, please visit https://board.countyofdane.com/budget.
“These hearings are an opportunity for members of the public and County Board Supervisors to hear from Department heads on their budget requests for the next year,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher. “They are also an opportunity for the Board to hear directly from the residents of the County on their priorities for where funds should be allocated. We represent the public, so hearing directly from them is a critical piece of the annual budget process.”