Madison Gas and Electric's (MGE) 5-megawatt (MW) Morey Field Solar array at Middleton Municipal Airport is fully operational and delivering locally generated, sustainable, carbon-free energy to the electric grid, the utility company announced Monday.
Morey Field Solar is the second array in MGE's popular Shared Solar program. The community solar program provides residential and business customers throughout MGE's electric service territory an easy, convenient way to power their home or business with local solar.
"Morey Field Solar and the expansion of our Shared Solar program is another step toward meeting our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050," said MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler. "Clean energy is important to MGE, the City of Middleton and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Their partnership and support, along with the support of our Shared Solar participants, help us to meet our shared energy goals. By working together with our customers, we can achieve net-zero carbon electricity for our community."
MGE's first Shared Solar project, a 500-kilowatt array on the roof of Middleton's Municipal Operations Center, began serving customers in January 2017. Shared Solar participants reserve a portion of the electricity produced by the solar arrays. Subscribers to the voluntary program can purchase up to half of their annual electricity use through Shared Solar.
Customers may visit mge.com/sharedsolar to enroll in Shared Solar. Participation is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Partnership with City of Middleton, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
Seventy percent of the solar array at Morey Field serves Shared Solar participants. A 1-MW share of the array serves the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District under a Renewable Energy Rider (RER) agreement. A 0.5-MW share serves the City of Middleton under a separate RER agreement.
"The Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District appreciates the partnership with MGE and the City of Middleton,'' Superintendent Dana Monogue said. "We are particularly excited that the solar array could save the District more than $1 million in electricity costs over the next 25 or so years and that there was no cost to MCPASD. We have a long and proud tradition of supporting sustainable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly initiatives. This is just another example of the benefit partnerships can have for an entire community.''
“We are so pleased to model this new collaborative approach to clean, renewable energy at the Middleton Municipal Airport, thanks to MGE and our partners in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District,” said City of Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar. “It’s a project that helps the city, utility, schools and residents meet ambitious and timely energy goals, and we hope it inspires other partnerships like this around the state.”
Under an RER, MGE partners with a large energy user to tailor a renewable energy solution to meet that customer's energy needs. RER customers are responsible for costs associated with the renewable generation facility and distribution costs to deliver the energy to the customer. The model advances shared sustainability goals and grows clean energy in our community.
MGE's net-zero carbon goal
MGE is targeting net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050. In the near term, under MGE's Energy 2030 framework for a more sustainable future, MGE has been working toward carbon dioxide emissions reductions of at least 40% by 2030 from 2005 levels, which is consistent with U.S. emissions targets established as part of the Paris Agreement on climate change. We have said since announcing our carbon reduction goals that if we can go further faster by working together with our customers, we will. To reach these goals, MGE is growing its use of renewable energy, engaging customers around energy efficiency and facilitating the electrification of transportation, all of which are key strategies identified by the United States and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for achieving deep decarbonization.
MGE generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.