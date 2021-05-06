Gov. Tony Evers signed a proclamation in April designating the month of May Poppy Month. The proclamation reads:
“Whereas, millions of Americans have served in the United States Armed Forces, and millions more have lost their lives in battle to preserve and defend the freedoms and quality of life enjoyed by people throughout country; and
Whereas, we must be reminded of the price of war and the debt owed to those have died fighting for our country; and
Whereas borne out of the tragedy of World War I, the red poppy that bloomed all over the Europe following the war now symbolizes the sacrifice of lives in all wars; and
Whereas, each year, the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Wisconsin reminds all Wisconsinites of this debt through the distribution of this memorial flower throughout the month of May; and
Whereas, this month and every month, the state of Wisconsin honors our veterans for their service and pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to uphold the values we share;
Now, therefore, I, Tony Every Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim May 2021 as Poppy Month throughout the State of Wisconsin and to all our state’s residents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.