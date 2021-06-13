Amber Edwards spent most of the last three years trying to find a place she could afford to live.
In 2018, Edwards’ landlord told her the Green Bay duplex where she lived with her 2-year-old daughter and her daughter’s father had been sold and that the new owners planned to live there.
She found herself selling off possessions, struggling to afford medical care, losing her car and experiencing homelessness — and feeling like she failed as a mom.
Even as she began to get back on her feet with a new job, a cause for celebration quickly turned into terror after she got a raise.
”It launched me into another spiral where my rent and FoodShare benefits dropped off immediately,” Edwards said. “My responsibility for (health care) and rent went up over $600. I lost my food benefits and most of my child care.”
For an increasing number of northeastern Wisconsin residents, housing is taking a bigger chunk of their income as rents and home prices rise faster than income and the marketplace struggles to build enough affordable units.
That is creating a human as well as an economic crisis. Without more single-family homes and apartments, growth could be choked off with employers desperate to fill job openings.
The issue, long on the radar of charity organizations, has quickly shot up the priority list of local governments, community groups and business leaders.
The city of Green Bay recently set aside money to help encourage the construction of more affordable housing. Nonprofit and community leaders and development groups in Brown County and the Fox Cities have identified housing and high-speed internet as the most critical needs to boost business.
“The market, the way it is right now, definitely is shining a spotlight on the lack of available housing,” said Rebecca Deschane, a vice president at New North Inc., a group that focuses on growing the region's economy. “It’s not that you maybe can’t afford what’s out there, it’s that there’s just not enough.”
For Edwards, help came in the form of Circles Green Bay, a Green Bay Community Church program that helps adults break the cycle of poverty with the help of community partners.
She remembers the day she dropped her daughter’s father off at St. John’s Homeless Shelter. Now she’s found an apartment, reunited her household and landed a full-time, customer service job. She’s also helping others chart their own path to self-sufficiency.
Edwards is confident she will be able to support herself and her daughter. But her struggle isn’t far from her mind.
“It took me three years to get there, and I live in constant fear of it all falling apart,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t go away, the fear, the anger, the trauma. I still work two jobs. I still live paycheck to paycheck.”
Rent taking a bigger bite of budgets
According to a report by United Way of Wisconsin, about a third of the state’s households make less than the federal poverty level ($26,500 for a family of four) or earn so little they qualify as ALICE households.
ALICE is short for Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed. Such families make more than the federal poverty amount but not enough to afford basic needs such as housing, food, transportation, child and health care.
The state’s ALICE population is growing fast, up 42% between 2007 and 2018, to almost 550,000 households.
“Skimping on essentials, from food to health care, leads to greater long-term problems. Failure to pay bills on time leads to fees, penalties and low credit scores, which in turn increase interest rates, insurance rates and costs for other financial transactions (from check-cashing fees to payday cards),” United Way Wisconsin wrote in its 2020 ALICE report. “And without enough income to cover current and unexpected expenses, ALICE households cannot save for future expenses like education, retirement or a down payment on a house.”
The federal government figures families should not pay more than 30% on housing to allow for the cost of other basic needs and discretionary spending. In Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties, almost 33,000 renting households — nearly four out of every 10 renters — spend more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. In 2010, it was three out of 10.
Meanwhile, the housing industry, battered by the crash during the Great Recession a decade ago, focused on building upper-end homes, condos and apartments.
“Any new construction on the market is out of reach for a low- or moderate-income family,” notes John Weyenberg, president and CEO of Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that helps families transition into home ownership.
Affordable apartments tough to find
Chuck Andrews, of Menasha, knows the dilemma all too well.
The 35-year-old traffic coordinator at Woodward Radio Group has been living with a roommate while looking for a place for himself and his 2-year-old daughter. For more than two years, he’s searched for a well-kept one- or two-bedroom Fox Valley apartment for around $500 to $600 where he can help raise his daughter.
“I’m missing out on so much time with (my daughter) simply because I don’t have the space,” Andrews said. “It’s really depressing and stressful.”
Andrews’ credit score is too low, and his salary is just a bit too high. He makes too much to qualify for rental assistance or low-income housing, but not enough to afford the new, luxury units being added to the market.
“I make just, just too much to be qualified for low-income, but not enough to get a place of my own,” Andrews said.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association estimates new house and apartment construction in the state's 20 largest counties from 2006 to 2017 fell nearly 20,000 units short of what was needed to keep up with demand.
In the Green Bay area alone, a 2020 housing market study found the city will need to build up to 7,400 rental units and 9,100 owner-occupied units to meet projected housing demand through 2040. Half of the rental units and 20% of owner-occupied units would need to be affordable to low-income households.
The construction of luxury apartments in Green Bay and Appleton — where rents can be as high as $3,495 a month for a new three-bedroom — hasn’t gone unnoticed by advocacy groups and individuals looking for better places to live that fit their budgets.
Casa ALBA Melanie, which helps the Green Bay area’s Latino community connect with services, got a deluge of calls from families seeking help with housing as the coronavirus hit the region’s Latino community hard.
In some cases, whole families were infected with COVID-19 and struggled to continue working to afford housing, food and other basic needs. Special donations helped Casa ALBA provide cash assistance to more than 200 of the most vulnerable families, but many housing units are too expensive for families working long hours for low wages.
“Nine hundred dollars is too much for a family of four or five. They do not make enough to afford them,” the organization’s Eva Cruz said.
People of color most in need
Some people bear a disproportionate share of the shortage. Median wage data shows Black, Latino, Asian and women workers make significantly less than white men in the region. United Way of Wisconsin found a disproportionate number of such households fall below the ALICE threshold, as well.
Based in Green Bay, We All Rise: African American Resource Center estimates 75% of its 1,000 clients are in need of housing assistance, such as security deposits and the first month’s rent. Samantha Oscar, a psychologist at We All Rise, said the organization prioritizes cases where families are sleeping in their car or a motel.
People in northeastern Wisconsin said they often suspect they are victims of housing discrimination because of the color of their skin or their ethnicity.
Marion Scott of Oshkosh tried for about two months to find a larger two-bedroom apartment than the one she has lived in for the last five years — where she has never been late paying the rent. Scott eventually gave up, convinced that past financial troubles and racial discrimination were too large a hurdle.
“When people see that I’m Black, they don't want to rent to me,” Scott said. “That’s how I feel, because what other reason could there be? If you have a good job, even offer to pay two months’ security deposit, they still don’t want you? They seem to look for reasons not to rent to you.”
Jobs, success tied to housing
Employers in the region also are struggling to retain and recruit workers, and housing is “a piece of the puzzle,” said Kelly Armstrong, the Greater Green Bay Chamber’s vice president of economic development.
The sheer number of housing units communities need to build is only half the challenge. Spikes in material and labor costs have made the idea of building out of the shortage less feasible. Additionally, local zoning and land use rules limit opportunities to build less expensive and higher-density housing affordable to lower income households.
“There’s just people who can’t find homes,” said Noel Halvorsen, president and CEO of NeighborWorks Green Bay, an agency that prepares families for home ownership, provides financial assistance to low-income families and develops affordable apartments and homes. “We’ve got to build more, build different, and we’re being stymied by high construction costs, a lack of land to develop. Every community has different rules and regulations.”
For Edwards, qualifying for a Section 8 housing voucher through a federal housing program that subsidizes rent for lower income families was a turning point.
She eventually talked a landlord into accepting a housing voucher in 2020 and again has adequate housing for herself, as well as her co-parent and her daughter, now 5. Edwards wasn’t done with Circles, though. In December, she was hired part-time as a trainer. Her first group graduates June 14.
“Three years ago, I sat in that training room broken and homeless and having no idea what I was going to do about it,” she said. “I get to stand in that same space today and help other people find their strength. This is my chance to make sure it doesn’t happen to anybody else.”
Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @GBstreetwise. USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin reporters Nusaiba Mizan and Natalie Brophy contributed to this report.