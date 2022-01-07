A multi-vehicle crash on the Interstate highway near killed four people late Thursday evening. The Wisconsin State Patrol released a statement Friday morning with the preliminary details of the accident. The State Patrol has not released the names of the drivers or passengers yet. According to the release, the victims are from the Lyndon Station and Wisconsin Dells area.
According to the release, at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 06 a crash occurred on I-39 southbound at 124 milemarker in Dane County near DeForest.
The crash involved four fatalities. The Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a three-vehicle crash on I-39/90/94 southbound at Mile Post 124. Preliminary information indicates a Honda Civic was disabled on the right shoulder and a van arrived to assist. The van pulled into traffic and was struck by two semi units. The crash resulted in the fatality of all four occupants in the van. There were no injuries to the drivers of the semi units.
Due to the crash investigation, I-39/90/94 southbound was closed at Highway 60 for approximately three hours. Assisting at the scene and with the Interstate closure was De Forest Fire, De Forest EMS, De Forest Police, Dane County Sheriff, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County Sheriff, and Columbia County Highways.