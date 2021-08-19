THE WISCONSIN Department of Natural Resources invites water enthusiasts to help protect the state’s waterways by joining the search for aquatic species on Snapshot Day Aug. 21. On Snapshot Day, participants can monitor streams, lakes and wetlands across the state for non-native plants and animals posing risks to Wisconsin’s waterways and wildlife. For information, visit https://wateractionvolunteers.org
THREE WISCONSIN National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and 23 soldiers left Wisconsin last week to assist California and Washington as those states battle wildfires.
GOV. TONY EVERS and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Aug. 13 that 50 percent of the state’s population has completed the COVID-19 vaccination series. Nearly 3 million Wisconsinites are vaccinated, including over 60 percent of adults.
