The 2021 Dane County Fair runs July 15-18 at the Alliant Energy Center, with nightly concerts, daily family entertainment with Lady Houdini and KidBuck$ Game Show, and animals and youth projects.
The Fair goes into full swing on Thursday, July 15, when the theme is Hometown Hero Day. Admission is free for armed forces personnel, police officers, firefighters, and first responders and a guest.
Friday, July 16 is Kids Day at the Fair. Kids can hit the playground equipment hosted by ESPN Madison or pedal their way to victory in the Kiddie Tractor Pull. Madison County will take to the main stage at 7 p.m.
Farm Fresh Day is Saturday, July 17. The Fair is partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank and their Adopt a Dairy Cow program.
The Fair wraps up on Sunday, July 18 with Family Day and partners La Movida.The day-long party at the main stage will feature eating contests, live music and traditional Latino dance performances beginning at noon.
In Showring B in Pavilion 2 starting at 10 a.m., the best senior youth exhibitors will test their skills with many species while they compete for Master Showman. Then, stay and watch the Dress-A-Critter contest.
Since 1851, the Dane County Fair has been a tradition serving as the gathering place for the community of Dane County. The annual event that features a top-notch carnival, free concerts, animals, fair food, youth projects and more will be held July 15-18. Visit danecountyfair.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram for more information.