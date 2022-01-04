County Executive Joe Parisi announced Tuesday that Dane County is now accepting applications for grant programs designed to support projects that improve, protect, and enhance Dane County's land and water resources. With one application, groups are able to apply to multiple grant programs from the Dane County Environmental Council and Dane County Parks.
The grant programs include:
-Capital Equipment Grants for projects that improve, protect, and enhance land and water resources in Dane County and provide clear and significant public benefits and access. These grants award up to $2,500 to assist with the purchase or rental of equipment or services that will benefit Dane County conservation projects.
-Community Partners Program provides funding for projects that promote environmental and sustainability education, conservation, and restoration of Dane County’s natural resources. This program will provide up to $1,000 for small projects that promote environmental education, conservation, and restoration.
-Dane County Parks Friends Capital Improvement Grant Program provides matching funds to Friends of Dane County Parks groups and other nonprofit organizations to implement capital improvements on Dane County parkland. This program will fund up to 75% of the total project cost, with a minimum award of $3,000 and a maximum award of $18,750.
“Dane County has a strong community of conservation organizations working to protect our natural resources and improve our environment,” said Parisi. “We look forward to partnering with local groups again this year to enhance Dane County’s outdoor spaces and advance conservation efforts.”