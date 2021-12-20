Dane County has state's highest percentage of vaccinated 5-11 year olds

Dane County leads Wisconsin in its percentage of 5-11 year olds who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DHS posted vaccine data on 5-11 year olds at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#menu, for the first time on Tuesday, Dec. 14. It includes a breakdown of the data by age and county of residence.
The 5- to 11-year-old age group became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 4; the two-shot series continues to be the only approved vaccine for those under age 12.
According to DHS, about 66,000 Wisconsin children ages 0-9 and another 125,000 10-19 year olds have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began in early 2020.
DHS' newly released data shows that 46.4% of Dane County 5-11 year olds, or about 20,000 children, had received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine as of Thursday, Dec. 16. Another 34.6% of Dane County 5-11 year olds, or about 15,000 children, have now completed the two-shot vaccine series. That leaves about 19% of Dane County 5-11 year olds, or about 8,200 children, who have not yet received any vaccine.
Among Wisconsin’s 72 counties, the next highest rate of 5-11 year olds with at least one dose of the vaccine includes Menominee County (40.6%), LaCrosse County (27.9%), Ozaukee County (27.7%) and Iowa County (25.7%).
The counties with the lowest percentage of 5-11 year olds who have received at least one dose of the vaccine include Clark County (3.1%), Forest County (3.6%), Langlade County (3.7%), and Taylor County (4.6%).
12- to 15-year-olds
Dane County also leads the state in its 12-15 years olds (98.5%) and 16 to 17 year olds (84.7%) who had received at least one vaccine dose as of Dec. 16. The next highest are Menominee County (94% of 12-15 year olds and 86% of 16-17 year olds) and Ozaukee County (71.9% of 12-15 year olds and 67.6% of 16-17 year olds).
At the low end, just 16.6% of 12-15 year olds and 21.1% of 16-17 year olds in Clark County, and just 18.5% of 12-15 year olds and 19.5% of 16-17 year olds in Taylor County, had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Dec. 16.
Statewide, 18.5% of 5-11 year olds, and 55.9% of 12-17 year olds had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Dec. 16, according to DHS.
Dane County face mask order
Dane County remains under a face mask order through Jan. 3.
The new order requires people ages two and older to wear a face mask in most enclosed public spaces where other people are present. It will expire on January 3, 2022.
One rule has relaxed; the new order now allows people to remove their masks if all individuals in an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine or two weeks after their first dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
Dane County also announced on Dec. 16 that the Omicron variant had been detected locally.