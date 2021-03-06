Countywide sustainability group regathers following COVID break

A Dane County committee focused on renewable energy and regional environmental sustainability has regrouped after pausing due to Covid-19.
The Sustainability Leaders Collaborative, formed in 2019, last met in-person more than a year ago.
On Feb. 24, more than 50 school, county and municipal leaders gathered virtually, leading off with thoughts from Kathy Kuntz, director of the county’s Office of Energy & Climate Change, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.
Participants in the hour-long meeting shared local progress on sustainability issues, honored the 7 area communities named 2020 county Climate Champions, looked ahead to future cooperation and heard in-depth success stories from two communities, the city of Sun Prairie and the town of Vermont in western Dane County. The 7 Climate Champions for 2020 were Sun Prairie, Middleton, Madison, Monona, Fitchburg, Oregon and Stoughton.
Participants listed their biggest accomplishments since 2019 as community engagement on sustainability, solar and renewable energy installations and community planning. They said their top priorities in 2021 are facility energy savings, more solar and green infrastructure and further community engagement.
Parisi applauded participants for doing “a lot of very proactive,” things to address climate change.
He said the county and area cities, villages, towns and school districts all “have a central role to play,” to reduce carbon emissions and ultimately save taxpayers money.
“One of the most exciting,” aspects of the collaborative is sharing ideas across municipal lines, Parisi said.
“We want to be a resource for everyone here and we want to facilitate everyone being each other’s resources,” Parisi said.
Rhodes-Conway recalled the group’s first meeting a year and a half ago.
“I’m thinking back to when we were all in a room together,” she said.
Since then, “there has been some really good work done,” she said.
A series of slides highlighted recent local steps: commitments to use more renewable energy and to reduce road salt, solar installations and, in Oregon, the first net-zero energy school building in Wisconsin.
Communities and school districts have adopted comprehensive energy plans and purchased hybrid vehicles and anti-idling ambulances. They’ve created sustainability task forces and committees, hired sustainability coordinators, upgraded to LED street lights, and explored ways to use less water softener salt.
And they’ve updated ordinances to allow electric car charging stations, solar and native plantings, put geothermal heating and cooling in new buildings, added sustainability projects to school facilities referendums, added outdoor learning spaces, incorporated more local food into lunches and introduced students to hands-on agriculture.
Dane County, meanwhile, has adopted a Climate Action Plan, installed solar projects and renewable natural gas fueling stations, pursued conservation projects to reduce flooding and to preserve natural areas and is working toward all of its operations being 100-percent fueled by clean electricity by 2024. Since 2017, the county has been part of an alliance committed to the Paris Climate Agreement and has a goal to be carbon-free by 2050.
“These are really good, real world examples of your leadership,” Kuntz told those assembled.
Ten area communities – Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Monona, McFarland, Fitchburg, Verona, Madison, Shorewood Hills, Middleton and Cross Plains — have sustainability committees, Kuntz said. She called that “really tremendous…that level of engagement.”
Sun Prairie City Planner Sarah Sauer and Mayor Paul Esser shared its recent moves, from lighting upgrades to new solar to the creation of a temporary sustainability task force that is now giving way to a permanent city committee. The city has also made a commitment to reducing phosphorus in the regional watershed as part of a wastewater treatment plant expansion. And it is poised to hire a sustainability coordinator, Sauer said.
“I really give a lot of credit to our elected officials and our mayor for pushing (the coordinator position),” she said.
Esser said a host of people have been involved.
“Part of what drives Sun Prairie forward are these individuals, that just have a passion for (sustainability),” he said.
Warren Gaskill, of the town of Vermont, shared western Dane County’s efforts to encourage more use of solar. Locally-organized informational webinars on what was possible have been empowering, he said.
“I think it sparked ideas of what people can do at home and what they can lobby for in their own local governments and school systems,” he said.
Gaskill said 18 local households came together in 2020 for a collective solar buy, making a $300,000 investment in solar for their homes and farms. Legacy Solar Co-op, the company they worked with, is now teaming with MadiSUN – the city of Madison’s solar initiative – to offer a countywide group solar buy opportunity. More information is at daneclimateaction.org.
Stacie Reece, coordinator of the city of Madison’s sustainability program, also announced that MadiSUN will offer clean energy grants countywide, focusing on underserved populations. More information is also at danecountyclimate.org.
Bob Wipperfurth, president of the Dane County Cities’ and Villages’ Association and president of the village of Windsor, said he hopes the countywide conversations continue.
Middleton Mayor Gurdip Brar agreed saying “it is really wonderful to see that there is a lot happening in other cities and towns.”
Middleton formed an ad-hoc sustainability committee in 2008. It was the first in the county, Brar noted.
Stimulus dollarsMoving forward, meeting participants said they’d like to focus on collaborating to secure federal renewable energy stimulus dollars.
And they said they’d most like to work together on resiliency planning, renewable energy procurement and phasing in of electric vehicles.
Rhodes-Conway said she sees “a tremendous opportunity here to be incredibly competitive,” in collectively seeking the stimulus dollars.
“I do think it’s important that we work together on these things. This is an opportunity for our entire region,” she said.
