As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new recommendations for preventing transmission.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services notes that the new variant is highly contagious and is spreading more quickly than any other strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The state health department has announced support of the CDC’s new recommendations, first that all students, staff and visitors of K-12 schools wear facemasks regardless of whether they have been vaccinated. The CDC also recommends wearing facemasks indoors in counties where the spread is highest.
“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”
Public Health Madison & Dane County has also recommended wearing masks indoors.
“The Delta variant is spreading quickly in our community, causing an increase in cases in Dane County,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “This is why we are strongly advising that everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and at indoor private gatherings.”
Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective means of preventing the spread of the virus. To find a vaccination, visit vaccines.gov or call 211.
An online map is available with data about the infection rate from county to county. Visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.