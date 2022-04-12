Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett announced Tuesday the implementation of the Medication Assistance Treatment (MAT) program in the Dane County Jail, to help those fighting opioid addiction.
The program will start by offering a continuation of care to anyone entering the jail who is currently on a MAT program in the community. In the past, continuing these treatments in the jail has not been possible, resulting in an interruption to the residents' recovery. The in-house nursing staff will administer Subutex in a controlled environment. Sobutex is a prescription medication used in treating those addicted to opioids, which has been shown to reduce use of illegal opioids, reduce risk of death and reduce recidivism.
As the program progresses, jail administrators and medical staff will look toward expanding the program beyond continuation of care.
“A large number of people entering our jail system are suffering from various forms of addiction. The ability to offer this medication program and help maintain someone’s sobriety is a huge step in reducing recidivism and improving public safety,” said Sheriff Barrett.
Joining Sheriff Barrett in the announcement was Elizabeth Salisbury-Afshar, MD MPH, who stated, “As an addiction medicine physician, I am so happy to hear that the Dane County Jail will be supporting people with opioid use disorder to continue their life-saving medications while incarcerated. Medications for opioid use disorder help people to stop using illicit opioids, improve health, reduce risk of death, and increase retention in treatment.” Dr. Salisbury-Afshar is an Associate Professor at University of Wisconsin Madison in the Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and